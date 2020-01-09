Greatly indebted
If it’s true that Hillary Clinton has accepted a Belfast University post, and will be out of the U.S. for a while, we are greatly indebted to the Irish. The longer she’s out of the country, the less deplorable I feel.
By the way, as long as Ireland is hiring, maybe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can get a job in a pub? Oh, and how about Joe and Hunter Biden? If there’s a Department of Political Foolishness in Irish government, might they not be qualified to lead it?
Richard Merlo
Elkin
A good example
I listened to President Trump’s speech on Wednesday after the Iranian strike on the U.S. base in Iraq. This is my immediate reaction.
First of all, I’m impressed with the president’s restraint. Truly. I didn’t expect it. I was afraid he would take us to war. Instead, for once, he seems to actually be de-escalating tensions. I have no problem saying, “Good for him.”
But beyond that, I’m so tired of how full of himself this man is. He’s just the greatest thing since sliced bread, isn’t he? He sure thinks so.
I’m also sick of the way he takes every opportunity to bad-mouth President Obama. We didn’t give Iran billions of dollars like Trump claims — we unfroze assets that belonged to Iran.
But Trump can’t let a day pass without lying about one thing or other.
Trump has done a few good things for the country. He could gain support from open-minded liberals. He could encourage Americans to be more united.
Instead, he just has to stick the knife in, metaphorically speaking, every chance he gets.
I didn’t worship Obama the way conservatives worship Trump. But Obama did a lot of good for our country. He revived our economy and provided health insurance to millions of Americans who didn’t have it before. And he had character, exhibiting patience, humor and intelligence. Trump should get up every morning and pray for the capacity to follow Obama’s example.
Gregory Berry
Winston-Salem
Nullified the votes
If someone died for me to have the right to do something I should be required to prove that I am eligible to do it. The people of North Carolina voted in 2018 to require voters to show their government-issued IDs in order to vote in an election. The amendment also provided a way for anyone who didn’t have an ID a way to acquire one at no charge.
The Democratic Party and its cohorts in the leftist media began to shop for a federal judge in North Carolina who would stop this law, which was voted on by the owners of the state, its citizens. They found a friendly judicial activist on the bench in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C. She didn’t disappoint her fellow liberals as she used her pen to nullify the votes of the 56% who voted yes for Voter ID in N.C.
It was tyranny at its best as an unelected government official thwarted the will of her fellow citizens of the Old North State.
Tim McGuire
Clemmons
Credibility
Your editorial “Trump strikes Iran” (Jan. 7) somehow managed to skirt the main point.
Yes, it’s problematic that President Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, made such a volatile attack on an enemy in a country that’s supposed to be an ally.
It’s problematic that he’s threatening both Iraq and Iranian cultural sites.
But the main reason his attack is so problematic is that Trump has no credibility. Our allies aren’t going to back him because they’re not going to believe his baseless claims that Gen. Qassem Soleimani presented an imminent threat.
Democrats are right to be skeptical. Trump has told too many lies about too many things for me to believe him about anything.
As former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power put it, “This is where having credibility — and having a president who didn’t lie about everything — would be really, really helpful.” He’s not that president. Even his supporters know it and that’s why they talk about the economy or judges rather than his character.
All those evangelicals who think they can trust him had better sleep with one eye open.
I don’t know what Trump is up to and he probably doesn’t either. But it’s pretty certain that whatever he says he’s up to, he’s not.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
LTR#1. Greatly indebted. Dr. Merlo, by way of historical review let’s remember Don Trump’s scam “University”. Now... was he Chancellor or just a simple crook at TU as we call dear ole Trump University? Now fast forward to 2020, Hillary Clinton will become the 11th Chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast and the first woman to hold the position. The comparison is stark. And it is not the Irish we should be indebted to, it would be the Northern Irish. Belfast is in Northern Ireland, not the Republic of Ireland. People from the ROI are Irish. And why the cheap shot at AOC? Maybe Trump could go there and get a job as a sleazy real estate developer. Plenty of Irish Mafia he could work with. And of course you had to take a crack at the Bidens. Though I don’t get your “joke”. Hunter Biden isn’t involved in politics. But I bet secretly Trump probably likes Hunter, seems they the same choice in women. Difference: Hunter is a private citizen, Trump is... gag, President.
