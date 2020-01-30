A recovery court
Thank you for Lisa O’Donnell’s reporting (“A crisis of hope?” Jan. 26) and for your editorial (“Surry opioid fight requires all,” Jan. 28) regarding the need for the whole faith community in Surry County to rise up to meet the challenges of the opioid epidemic that is ravaging our families. We are very grateful for the leadership that Mark Willis, our Surry County opioid response director, is providing for our county.
However, you may have overlooked a small detail in O’Donnell’s reporting. She wrote that a group of clergy from Elkin asked for a meeting with our law enforcement community to advocate for a stronger response. At this meeting were our two judges, the district attorney, the sheriff and the chair of the county commissioners. The clergy there were advocating for a recovery court where drug offenders can be channeled and held accountable to rehabilitation programs that are comprehensive and holistic. A recovery court is a proven alternative around the country and in North Carolina, interrupting the recidivism that is so much a part of this escalating crisis.
To say that we were disappointed in the response of our county leadership is a colossal understatement.
Yes, the faith community itself must play a critical role in prevention, in lowering the stigma associated with addiction and in support for recovery. But perhaps our most important role is in speaking up as advocates for a recovery court. We pray that our county leadership will recognize that more action is needed.
The Rev. Stuart Taylor
Elkin Presbyterian Church
Elkin
Taylor is the moderator of the Tri-County Ministerial Association. — the editor
Gun claim absurd
I was outraged to read about the person affiliated with the Virginia gun rights group (Virginia Citizens Defense League) mocking the Virginia lawmaker who, while trying to get a 6-month-old and a 2 ½-year-old out of a car at a mall, was robbed and carjacked (“Group mocks Va. Lawmaker for carjacking in 1996,” Jan. 26). Anyone who has ever gotten children, of that age in particular, out of a car knows it is quite a job. I have four children and can’t even manage an umbrella, let alone a handgun.
Firearms are the second-leading cause of death among American children and adolescents, after car crashes. The likelihood of me accidentally shooting myself or someone else or one of my kids getting a hold of the gun far outweighs the possibility of me having to use it to defend myself. The notion that I would be safer with a gun on one hip and, I suppose, a baby on the other, is completely absurd.
The most troubling part of this is that communities in Virginia, and now here in North Carolina, are needlessly rushing to protect already-guaranteed Second Amendment rights while ignoring, and now mocking, my right to not carry a firearm.
Amy Jones
Winston-Salem
The accused is free
I’m in shock after reading that Superior Court Judge Todd Burke released a man (Michael Dean Myers) from jail who was being held on a $5.5 million bond for physically and sexually assaulting five women, including a 14-year-old girl, on his promise to return for trial in September (“Man’s bond relaxed in sex-assault cases,” Jan. 25).
In the meantime, while the accused is free, Guilford County investigators have to obtain sworn affidavits from the women whom Myers kidnapped and assaulted. How in the world will those women feel safe giving a sworn affidavit when their attacker is free?
Is Judge Burke tipping his hat to victim-blaming because three of the victims were prostitutes?
Victims deserve to be believed no matter their occupation, criminal background or gender. In addition, how can someone accused of so many attacks be allowed on the streets again? How does not having an earlier trial date equal the release of an alleged serial rapist and attacker? What kind of justice is this?
Laura Frazier
Kernersville
Why do this?
On Feb. 6, the Forsyth County commissioners will apparently consider a resolution emphasizing that Forsyth County supports gun rights (“Gun rights debate is Feb. 6,” Jan. 25).
Why do this? Gun rights are supported by law. The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution supports the right of citizens to own guns as does the North Carolina Constitution. I support gun rights, but no good can come from considering a resolution that would just be a “rah, rah cheer” for the Second Amendment and our state’s constitution.
Getting into this debate will only pit citizen against citizen, creating further polarization in the community. Why kick a hornet’s nest if you don’t need to?
Arthur E. Kelley
Winston-Salem
