Christians and racism
Is the June 27 letter “Jesus and peace,” claiming that Jesus provides a cure to racism, supposed to be a joke? “Few people publicly have stated that God’s son is the solution to prejudices that affect us all,” he writes. That’s because it wouldn’t be true.
American Christianity has failed miserably to confront racism. “God’s son” hasn’t cured their prejudice.
Christians used the Bible to justify slavery, then segregation. White supremacists use it today to justify their hatred. The Sunday school hour is still the most segregated hour in the country.
Some Christian church in Arizona allowed President Trump to stand on its stage recently while his audience laughed at his “kung flu” joke, which even conservative columnist Cal Thomas says is racist. In fact, the evangelical church genuflects to Trump despite — or because of? — his overt racism. This is a man who in June ran an online campaign ad that included a straight-up Nazi concentration camp symbol. What Christian spoke against that?
If Jesus is the cure to racism, why didn’t the pastor who wrote this letter condemn Trump’s racism? Instead, he criticized the church leaders who stood against racism in a letter to the Journal.
Peddle it somewhere else, sir. Honest people will not buy it.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
More concerned
The news about Russia paying bounties for American soldiers is still breaking (“White House: Bounties not verified enough for Trump briefing,” June 30), but three days in, the Trump administration has already changed its story several times. We’ve gone from “fake news” to “no one told the president about it” to “it happens all the time, it’s not a big deal.”
Yet as I write this, President Trump himself hasn’t said a word against Russia or expressed any concern for U.S. soldiers.
It’s clear that Trump is more interested in protecting Confederate statues than American soldiers.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
Rights and responsibilities
Everyone wants the economy to improve. Scientists have told us that restoration of our economy is possible only if the coronavirus is under control. Right now, data tells us North Carolina is a hot spot, which is not good news for our economy.
Instead of wringing our hands in distress, pointing our fingers at convenient scapegoats and bemoaning what should have happened months ago, what can we do as responsible citizens? Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Christopher Ohl and other experts have repeatedly said to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and avoid large crowds. We can do this, and if we follow these rules, we could patronize most businesses and our economy would begin to recover.
Yes, we enjoy personal freedoms, but with most rights come responsibilities. We abide by rules and regulations all the time: wear seatbelts, wear helmets, wear shirts and shoes in restaurants. We are fined when we exceed the speed limit or throw litter out the car window.
Make the decision to wear a mask not just for yourself but for your family members and everyone else around you.
Some people in our government are tired of hearing about COVID-19 and are trying to move on, but the virus is not done with us. Sometimes we have to make personal sacrifices for the good of others. Listen to the scientists. Study the data. Think of others. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. This will not last forever if we all work together.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Expressing gratitude
Thanks to the officer’s wife who wrote the June 25 letter “Serving is an honor.” We also want to express gratitude to our law enforcement officers who serve and protect all of us. May God bless and protect you and your families.
Charles King
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hmmmm
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/07/02/judge-nukes-ill-lockdown-pritzker-had-no-authority-to-restrict-movement-and-close-businesses-n600395/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.