His own aggrandizement
President Trump is not serious about immigration. If he were, he’d study (for even two minutes) the causes of large-scale migration — poverty, lack of education and opportunity, hunger, absence of medical care, corruption, lawlessness and sheer terror.
People don’t want to leave their homes and families or subject their children to the extreme hardships and perils of migration. If Trump were serious about keeping people “where they come from,” he would use the billions he insists on for his ineffectual “wall” to help stabilize economies and create infrastructure, trade and opportunity, for our neighboring countries and for us. Instead, he grandstands and gaslights, pandering to fear and cruelty, simply to fire up his short-sighted and hate-filled base.
The master manipulator is using this tragic crisis, much of which he created, purely and simply to benefit himself. Sabotaging critical work on existential imperatives — climate change, strategic alliances, medical care, education — he is achieving only the compounding of human misery and global mistrust. For his own aggrandizement, stockpiling control over Republican sycophants, he is abusing us and our tax dollars, brazenly flying in the face of Congress, the judiciary and the will of most Americans.
U.S. citizens have the right and responsibility to stand up to despots, to demand the best and highest use our tax dollars in accordance with American values and ideals — not the most base perversions of an egomaniac. Stand up to this bully/predator and his pack of cowardly hyenas, before they come for you, too!
Ann Guill
Winston-Salem
They say ...
Liberals say, “President Trump is a racist. He’s a liar. He’s cozying up to murderous dictators and destroying our long-term alliances with the rest of the Western world.”
Conservatives reply, “Yeah, but look at the great economy!”
Essentially they’re saying that they’re willing to support a lying, divisive, racist fascist as long as they can make money from him. I don’t think that’s very Christian or very American.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
Congress is fast?
A round of applause for the leadership of Congress in preparing and voting to condemn the president for his abuse of his First Amendment rights on social media. Great job!
But how about the same passion, energy and speed in passing a balanced budget three years in a row? Or how about physically cutting spending by 20% and reducing the bloated budgets of the State Department, CIA and National Security Agency — again, with the same speed, energy and passion?
Don’t think too long on that now, as 2020 is quickly approaching, you know.
Steve Henderson
Winston-Salem
Trump’s racism
Adam Serwer, writing for The Atlantic on July 15, put it best:
“When Trump told these women to ‘go back,’ he was not making a factual claim about where they were born. He was stating his ideological belief that American citizenship is fundamentally racial, that only white people can truly be citizens, and that people of color, immigrants in particular, are only conditionally American.
“This is a cornerstone of white nationalism, and one of the president’s few closely held ideological beliefs. It is a moral conviction, not a statement of fact.
“If these women could all trace their family line back to 1776, it would not make them more American than Trump, a descendant of German immigrants whose ancestors arrived relatively recently, because he is white and they are not.”
It’s very similar, in fact, to the baseless claim coming from both him, Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Republicans, that these women “hate America.” Women of color who criticize the president or the government must hate America, because in their eyes, you can only love America if you’re white or if you’re acquiescent to your white “betters.”
Trump doesn’t hesitate to criticize America — he does it all the time. He sure as hell doesn’t hesitate to criticize congressional Democrats (or war heroes or anyone in his own administration who doesn’t kiss his butt).
Isn’t America better than this? I don’t know if it is. But it needs to be.
Mel H. Henderson
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/