The writer of the May 19 letter “Stay safe, Tarheels,” shows some of that tolerance for which Democrats are famous. He wishes everyone to stay safe except “those who ‘vote Republican.’” In other words, it’s fine with him if Republicans die of coronavirus.

Let’s face it, that’s the only way Democrats are going to be able to take over the country and turn it into Socialist Land.

I refuse to accommodate his murderous wishes, though. I’m taking reasonable precautions, as are my friends and most of the Republicans I know, and we’ll be ready to vote President Trump into his second term, at the voting booth, in November.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

This is nuts

My mind is just boggled by President Trump’s May 18 claim that he’s taking the drug hydroxychloroquine.

This is one time when I actually hope the president is lying.

This is a dangerous drug that has killed some people — it shouldn’t be used as a preventative, anyway — and the president of the United States is going to risk his life with it? Can he be more irresponsible?

Fox News host Neil Cavuto wisely warned viewers not to follow Trump. “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus ... it will kill you.”

But Trump wasn’t done being irresponsible. He tweeted: “@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

Aside from everything else wrong with that tweet — he’s looking for a new news outlet? He really does think that news is supposed to work for him, doesn’t he?

Cavuto was trying to keep people from killing themselves, but Trump thinks it’s all about him, the Great Messiah who can do no wrong.

This follows Trump’s suggestion that injecting disinfectant could cure coronavirus.

Trump should be trying to keep more Americans from dying and instead, he’s adding to the risks — and showing how out-of-touch with reality he is.

This is all simply nuts.

Say what you will about Joe Biden, he wouldn’t promote dangerous quackery from the White House.

Roger L. Mack

Winston-Salem

Uncaring

So President Trump decided to take hydroxychloroquine knowing it has not been proven to work on COVID-19 and knowing the experts have said it causes other issues. But Trump says he knows better. Even though he knows that medication is needed for people with Lupus and other autoimmune disorders.

Does he care? No. But that’s who Trump is. He only cares about himself and thinks he knows everything.

Thanks to him, it is hard to get the medication for myself. I have Lupus and I need this medicine to live. My thanks to Trump for being the most selfish and dumbest person there is to be our president.

We cannot afford to let him be reelected because he has caused enough trouble as it is.

RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin

Kernersville

Not so funny

These “Obamagate” accusations remind me of Andy Borowitz’s satirical stories in The New Yorker, like, “Republicans Accuse Obama of Using Position as President to Lead Country,” and “Obama’s Barrage of Complete Sentences Seen as Brutal Attack on Trump.”

Those stories are funny, but it’s not so funny when President Trump — who lacks any sense of morality — and his administration — whose members are allergic to oversight — take commonplace occurrences and try to make them sound suspicious.

They also take Trump’s suspicious occurrences — like promoting a dangerous drug or trying to get a foreign power to dig up dirt on Joe Biden — and try to make them sound commonplace.

Trump is so bad that he chased many conservatives out of the Republican Party rather than be associated with him. Even as he loses popularity, it’s a mystery for the ages how anyone supports him at all.

My guess is that they’re not really paying attention to what Trump says and does.

Janet Hardy

Winston-Salem

