Consistency matters
In former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sept. 14 column “Progress on clean air can’t be erased,” he emphasized that the successes of California’s greenhouse gas emission reductions and the coinciding growth of the state’s economy depend upon consistent leadership. When the current administration rolls back EPA regulations, not only does it stymie greenhouse gas reductions, but it also places an undue burden on the business sector. Businesses depend upon good long- and short-term planning to succeed. With unpredictable, inconsistent policies from the federal government, both long- and short-term business plans become relatively useless.
We need leadership to provide consistency in federal greenhouse gas regulations. We need a long-term plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that businesses can get behind and incorporate into their planning. We need a carbon fee and dividend plan that 3,500 economists have endorsed. We need the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). This policy would place a predictable, steadily rising price on carbon and other greenhouse gases and return predictable monthly dividend checks back to all Americans. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% in 12 years. This is the consistent leadership in greenhouse gas reduction that we all need.
Contact Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and ask them to support this important legislation. Our long-term plans depend on it.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Congress’s job
Seven people died from vaping and our government began to take steps to regulate their flavoring in a plan to reduce this result.
Every year, 113,000 are shot with guns and approximately 40,000 people die as a result. When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is asked what he plans to do to reduce gun violence, he responds that he is waiting to hear what the president wants to do.
Since when has Congress become the organization that is unable to go forward without direct orders from the executive branch? It is Congress’s job to initiate legislation and the president’s to sign or veto it, sometimes resulting in a moderate amount of adjustment and negotiation if the bill is not to the executive’s liking.
It is long past time for Congress to initiate legislation to address gun control. We’re waiting, Sen. McConnell!
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
Partisan advantage
The shocking display of the Republicans in the North Carolina legislature ramming through an override of Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto boggles the mind. Instead of honoring the dead on 9/11, they connived to take narrow partisan advantage after saying they would not take up significant legislation.
Yes, I know that they deny it. Since the Democrats said they had an assurance, I am more likely to think the Republicans are the spin-meisters. (How likely is it the Democrats misheard “we will take up a vote on the veto” as “we won’t take up anything big”?)
It is shameful to note that state Rep. Donny Lambeth from here in Forsyth County joined in these legislative shenanigans. We expect better from our state representatives.
David Bell
Winston-Salem
