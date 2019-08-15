What’s in a name?
A few years we renamed the coliseum. I don’t remember the previous name; I had to look up the current name (the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum). Most refer to the location as “the coliseum,” just as we did before it was renamed.
Now we are faced with renaming the fair and we will go through it all again (“Council to vote on fair Monday,” Aug. 14). Afterward, we will continue to attend “the fair” just as we did before it was renamed.
Insanity is repeating your action to get a different result.
Before we choose a new name, we should pass an ordinance that all public buildings and events in the county be named “The Forsyth County” whatever and that any attempt at name change from that would require the destruction of the building or canceling of the event.
Those who wish to honor people or historic events can hold privately funded festivals or erect privately funded buildings. Those who want tax dollars spent more wisely can monitor the City Council to see that the money isn’t blown on outdated business ventures. And those who thrive on controversy can focus on real discrimination — if funding is equal, why is there such disparity in neighborhoods and schools?
What’s in a name? The tragedy of Romeo and Juliet is based on names. We need to direct our attention to changes that improve people’s lives. Plays are a great place for tragedy; real life is not.
Dorothy Mathews
Rural Hall
A position shift
I used to be very concerned about all of the illegal immigrants coming across the Southern border and making homes for themselves here. It just struck me as wrong that they should be able to flout the law like that.
But over time, my position began to shift. There was so much racism interspersed with the talk about illegal immigrants that it began to turn me off. I began to see that “law and order” wasn’t the real issue.
On Monday, we learned that President Trump isn’t just against illegal immigration, but his policies oppose legal immigration, too. And in his tweets and his speeches, he repeats white supremacist talking points. What he’s doing is obviously racist.
People come across the border illegally to benefit their families, sometimes to save them from being murdered. On one level, it’s wrong. But the solution offered by the Trump administration — stealing children from their parents, putting them in camps, practicing cruelty against them for the sake of being cruel and frightening people out of coming here — is a worse sin. It’s a crime against humanity.
The writer of the Aug. 12 letter “Then came Trump” says that Trump “continues to say what most people think.”
I’m not that pessimistic. Three million more Americans voted for Trump’s opponent in 2016 than voted for Trump. I think more Americans are interested in justice and mercy than in cruelty.
I guess we’ll find out for sure in the 2020 election.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Sad for us
If someone pushes their way into my house uninvited and decides they are going to live with me, that’s called “home invasion.” The law uses that definition. So Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson is absolutely right when he says our borders are being invaded.
Sad for all of us is that we don’t know who they are; how many there are; or where they are. And we have a presidential election coming up.
That’s what worries me.
Susan I. Rudd
Winston-Salem
Our continuing tragedy
The United States has 4.4 percent of the global population, but approximately 42% of the guns owned worldwide. How many more will die in a nation that values its guns more highly than the lives of people?
When a person cannot expect to be safe anywhere, in malls, in schools, in places of worship and celebration, we cannot afford to remain silent and on the sidelines. Too much is at stake.
Support gun control legislation that will take the weapons of war out of our homes and off the streets and will require stringent background checks. Stop shopping at major retailers that sell guns. Vote against politicians that receive high ratings from the NRA.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Not enough
Whatever you’re paying columnist Scott Sexton, it is not enough.
Rick Amme
Winston-Salem
