Builders and destroyers
America has had leaders who were builders and others who were destroyers. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were builders, but Donald Trump is a destroyer. The voters who support each leader are reflections of them.
Trump is focused on destroying America’s strengths of equality and opportunity for every man, woman and child. He is destroying Americans’ commitment to honesty and fairness.
Trump has killed the Republican Party’s long-standing goals of fiscal responsibility, free trade and world order. Trump speaks about “religious freedom,” but only for one select group of Christians.
Every single vote counts. Anyone who says “my vote does not count” is actually destroying their future and that of this, so far, great country. Are you a builder or a destroyer?
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
On Election Day
For the past three years, the Readers’ Forum has been inundated with letters finding fault with everything our president says and does. The bottom line of most of these letters is that the writer cannot understand how anyone could respect, support or like Trump.
When we walk into that booth next November to elect a president, the voters don’t have to respect or like Trump. They only have to like him better than the candidate running against him.
Therein lies the problem for the Democrats. If their candidate is a moderate, then the ultra-liberals will stay home. They won’t vote for Trump, they just won’t vote. If their candidate is ultra-liberal, they will lose the moderates and independents, who do not approve of free everything.
In 2012, many true conservatives didn’t think Mitt Romney was conservative enough and stayed home. We know how that turned out.
My advice to all the Trump haters is to start writing letters about which Democratic candidate will best serve our country. You may think that any of them is better than the status quo, but that won’t cut it on Election Day.
Jeff Matthews
Lexington
Maintain their individuality
In response to the July 22 letter “Immigration and assimilation:”
The United States is founded on the principle of separation of church and state, not “common values of biblical morality” or “the Protestant work ethic.” Immigrants seeking opportunities or refuge in our country today should be encouraged to maintain their individuality and the characteristics of their diverse cultures — this is what we should be proud of, not assimilation. These men and women certainly should not be expected to surrender their differences in order to find a home here, in a country whose population is largely composed of immigrants from countries all over the world, whether they arrived hundreds of years ago or just yesterday.
Many of America’s citizens who were born on its soil are members of religions other than Christianity, and I can promise you that the work ethic of Muslims, Jews, atheists and believers in every other faith is unquestionably as powerful of that of the Protestants to which the writer refers.
We all have the right to keep what makes us special while still working together, loving each other and sharing our country.
Sophie Rupp
Winston-Salem
