A disaster
This letter is in response to the June 30 letter “Biden’s competency.” The writer was trying to point out that people should not vote for Joe Biden this November because of his ripe, old age of 77, when people should be trying to take his car keys away from him.
By the way, my father in-law is still driving pretty well at 92, and President Trump is just a kid at 74!
Overall, the past three-plus years have been a disaster for our country under this unqualified person, and we now, more than ever, need an experienced president who is trustworthy; shows kindness and concern for others; admits wrongdoing or mistakes; shows compassion for others; is not selfish (or racist); and is well-spoken, especially in front of our people and our allies.
Joe Biden is far more experienced than Trump, and has the personal assets I mentioned above.
Trump does not, never has and never will. My vote goes to the “inept” old geezer!
Jason Schrader
Clemmons
Condemning hypocrisy
The July 3 letter “Christians and racism” has much truth to it, unfortunately. There are degrees of prejudice, partiality and bias in everyone — whether Christian, religious believer, agnostic or atheist.
The fact is, not all Christians — as this writer assumes and proclaims — fit his “white evangelism” stereotype. Some indeed do. Yet many devoted Christians march peacefully in protests and oppose racism in any form. For anyone devoted to Christ, there is no place or rationale for bigotry in any form. He indeed cures prejudice.
Jesus, a severe critic of human motive and morality, condemned such judgmental hypocrisy: “Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye” (Matthew 7:3-5). Jesus reached out to a Samaritan woman; Jews and Samaritans were at enmity, yet he approached her and said, “Whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst” (John 4:14).
It is amazing how some perverted biblical passages to justify and sanction slavery, then segregation. Definitely not Jesus’ purpose!
Whether Christian or atheist, we have options: “-isms” or equality. Ultimately, our deeds follow our creeds. Jesus said, “You shall know them by their fruits.” Matthew 5, 6, and 7 are his “manifesto”; most secular humanists would concur that if we abided by his principles, racism would cease.
Peter Venable
Winston-Salem
The selfish choice
Why should I wear a mask?
Yesterday’s answer: A mask protects other people from the virus.
Today, that’s the wrong strategy!
Wake up, public health people! Appealing to folks’ better nature is for chumps. Wearing a mask needs to be selfish. (Selfish “resonates” nowadays!)
Instead, let’s try this: Mask up to squash the virus. No mask? No football.
Chaz B. Jenkins
Winston-Salem
