A handful of air
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently referred to President Trump as an “impostor.” It’s a curious assertion given that Trump garnered 63 million votes, won the Electoral College by a wide margin, and was duly installed as president in the prescribed manner.
But of course, we know what the speaker meant by “impostor.” After all, Trump is not one of the ruling class of “beautiful people” nor is he one of author Jon Meacham’s “better angels.” And he is not only not of “the swamp” but has sworn to drain it. Hence, the folks who see themselves as morally and intellectually superior to Trump and his supporters believe they have a duty to oust him even if his “high crimes and misdemeanors” mostly amount to a handful of air.
It’s called “elitism” and it is seldom an honorable pursuit.
Mike Parker
Pfafftown
Poor pardons
The “law and order” president who is concerned with “due process” last week pardoned three alleged war criminals, two of whom murdered civilians, even though the Pentagon — the Pentagon — urged him not to.
I know a lot of shallow armchair pundits will think that this is an example of Trump supporting our troops. But he doesn’t support our troops when he overrides their leaders. He doesn’t support our troops when he sees them as killing machines whose murderous behavior should be excused rather than seeing them as highly trained warriors who are capable of following a noble code of conduct. He doesn’t support the military when he doesn’t hold its members accountable for their actions — which I used to think was a conservative value.
Instead, he’s telling those who try to serve honorably that they’re suckers.
When he puts “America first” this way, he tells the rest of the world that we don’t give a damn about anyone but ourselves, even if we’re nothing but trained killers. We lose the moral high ground, we lose more allies and nobody will trust America and we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
Does anyone really think that a president who would pardon war criminals would have any compunction against committing extortion to boost his electoral chances?
Laurel Felt
Winston-Salem
LTR#1. A handful of air. Okay Michael, I hate Trump because I’m elitist???? Sorry, but I hate Trump because I don’t agree with his policies or how he goes about implementing them. I hate him because he is a liar about small, medium and large things. I didn’t like him before he became President. Hated his show. I thought he was unnecessarily cruel. Never thought of someone who went bankrupt 5 times as a person worthy of my esteem. I don’t like the fact that he climbed the political ladder by pushing a conspiracy theory about Obama, by disrespecting John McCain and making it okay to hate immigrants. He just ain’t my cup of tea. Oops! There goes my elitism sticking out again.
