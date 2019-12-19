The same problems
I am a full-blooded American Indian, one of the few left. Not 1/16th or 1/32nd, but full-blooded.
I know I am only one voice, even in this cloud-based techno-social media infused world we live in today. But I believe it’s important to hear the voice of the original inhabitants of this continent. The same problems that are at the forefront of today’s injustices — genocide, religious discrimination, policy brutality, land disputes, income inequality, gender discrimination and complete domination by one kind or threat of laws that favor the majority race or try to — my people, the true Americans, or as I consider myself, the forgotten ones, we have been dealing with these injustices since Columbus got lost.
Democracy takes time to work. It’s a young and unfinished product and it can’t work with the wrong people running it. Take President Andrew Jackson for instance, who was very divisive and on the wrong side of history. How did that turn out?
So there is a person in office now who is narcissistic, racist, sexist, homophobic, corrupt and a liar and he will be judged accordingly. Let’s hope we are wiser next election.
But hey, what do my people and I know? We are just survivors, adapters, listeners, observers and spiritual beings who have only been around a millennium. The children, the elderly and the poor usually feel the effects of these policies.
Welcome to the new age. Welcome to President Trump’s version of America.
Joel Mark Rogers
Dobson
Great gaslighting
The Justice Department inspector general report released on Dec. 9 says: “We did not find any documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to conduct these operations.”
FBI director Chris Wray told ABC News, “The inspector general did not find political bias or improper motivations impacting the opening or the decision to use certain investigative tools.”
On Dec. 10, Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted: The IG report proves Obama officials abused their FISA power to trigger an investigation into @realDonaldTrump’s campaign. Just more evidence Dems will break any rule or law to rig an election against Trump. These crooked bureaucrats must be held accountable!”
Scalise is lying.
Also on Dec. 10, President Trump spoke at another Nuremberg-like rally and told his worshippers that the IG report proved his claims about President Obama spying on his campaign.
Trump is lying. Again.
Republicans are promoting a fantasy world to the dupes who will believe anything they say.
Is this how you make America great again? By gaslighting it?
Philip Bent
Winston-Salem
Fooling people
“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” said a president who was about a thousand times better than President Trump.
Impeachment is literally not a coup nor illegal. Nor is it treason. Nor is it a “war on democracy,” as Trump claims. It’s an exercise of democracy. It’s a constitutional provision to hold a president accountable for betraying his oath of office — and, in this case, to hold Trump accountable for betraying his own oath to put America first. He’s putting himself first — then Russia. Then rich white people. Then maybe America if he gets around to it.
And Republicans who sat by silently while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abdicated his responsibility to vet Judge Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court have no business complaining about any part of this process.
Trump had plenty of opportunities to defend himself through means other than a childish, lying letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He refused to participate, then whined about what was happening — which, when you think about it, sums up his character. He whines a lot about problems that he creates — his like “easy to win” trade war, which is now bankrupting American farmers and costing Americans billions of dollars in tariffs.
The emperor has no clothes. Who wants to be part of the few who are fooled all the time?
Billy Hale
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.