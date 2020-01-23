Fear or innovation
I am writing to voice my grave concerns regarding the Forsyth County commissioners’ willingness to consider any kind of gun-rights resolution as part of their next regular meeting. This symbolic gesture could have serious implications for the economic future of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
As a Realtor, I am grateful to play a small role in helping recruit top talent to Winston-Salem. This includes renowned physicians, researchers and academics, some with multi-million-dollar research grants capable of creating additional jobs once they move here. Others are entrepreneurs successfully raising capital to start companies here, possibly the next Hanes or Krispy Kreme. Many of these individuals have dedicated their lives to finding solutions to real-world problems in their given fields. But many will not consider a job posting or offer here based on a quick internet search — “Winston-Salem News.” Stories such as “Forsyth to consider gun-rights resolution” (Jan. 17) mark us as a community beholden to fear rather than one striving for an innovative and successful future. It’s really that simple.
All but one of Winston-Salem’s Fortune 500 companies has chosen to relocate to other cities, taking with them thousands of well-paying jobs and livelihoods. Recruiting new businesses and talent has never been as important as it is today.
Are we a city content to give lip service to innovation but more inclined to give precious airtime to redundant amendments? The answer rests with the Forsyth County commissioners.
Clare Fader
Winston-Salem
Stop being complicit
President Trump has been impeached. That fact is part of history.
Nearly 70% of Americans want documents and witnesses in the impeachment trial because that would make it a fair trial for the people of America and for Trump. The majority of Americans believe Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.
Republicans argue about the process while never defending what he did, never defending his behavior, never defending his character. Perhaps the trial is actually about the Republican senators. Perhaps they are the ones on trial.
Will they continue to enable Trump, refusing to ever hold him accountable for his actions? Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are in lock-step with Trump, ignoring his corruption, his lies and his disrespect for the Constitution. We ask our North Carolina senators to stop being complicit to this cover-up.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
An unsung hero
The Jan. 12 editorial, “Let’s go for a walk,” celebrated the successful completion of the Piedmont Land Conservancy campaign to raise the $6.5 million needed to purchase the development rights and establish a conservation easement in perpetuity on 92 acres of the Crossnore/Children’s Home property located off of Reynolda Road. It also reminded our community that another $1.4 million needs to be raised to install a promised public trail system, access areas and to perform needed long-term management of the land to be placed under the conservation easement. The editorial offered well-deserved thanks to the many private and public donors whose significant donations made this possible.
The editorial did not, however, identify the unsung hero of this major community effort, the Winston-Salem Journal. As a resident of Winston-Salem and a member of PLC since the early 1990s, I want to take a moment to express my appreciation for the leadership role of this newspaper in this important effort to preserve forever the precious, irreplaceable resource of this open land. From the beginning of this campaign, the Journal has kept all of us informed of the importance of this effort with thorough news coverage and focused editorial support. This sustained attention has been critical to the success of this vital campaign and has again reminded all of us of the vital, leadership role a community-focused newspaper can perform.
Harry Weiler
Winston-Salem
Consider Bloomberg
Please ask your readers to take 10 minutes to read about Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. After doing so, most would readily agree he would be a great candidate and president. He gives me hope that there is someone to lead our country with both integrity and intelligence!
Diane Linville
Kernersville
