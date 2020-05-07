False choices
For at least a week we’ve been listening to New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin — all Democrats — demand that the federal government send billions of dollars to their political fiefdoms in order to pay the expenses of their governments. According to them, if taxpayers in well-governed and fiscally responsible states like North Carolina refuse to pay the bills incurred by mismanaged and fiscally irresponsible states like New York and Illinois, those states will “be forced” to fire tens of thousands of emergency responders, sanitation workers and school teachers and may have to seek bankruptcy protection. Certain death, sickness and ignorance will surely follow.
In an effort to scam all Americans, these Democrat politicians present false choices to us. They never suggest that there are alternatives to transferring tax money from North Carolinians to New York and Illinois. Their states could increase state income taxes, reduce the number of nonessential government employees, reduce the salaries and benefits of the remaining employees, defer the funding of state employees’ pension plans and negotiate with the holders of each state’s general obligation bonds to reduce, and defer, payments of principal and interest.
Bondholders willingly accepted the credit risk of these states when the bondholders bought the bonds. This risk was not underwritten by the people of North Carolina, Montana or Indiana. We have no obligation to pay for political mismanagement in New York and Illinois.
Pat Blankenship
Winston-Salem
An employee
If, as an employer, you happened to have an employee that lied to you more than 17,000 times in three years, possibly causing loss of life, would you keep that person in your employ? Just asking.
James Varnado
Bermuda Run
Prioritizing life
Former governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley recently spoke for many Republican leaders when she tweeted: “We cannot put enough emphasis on the need for businesses to be free from any fear of lawsuits when they reopen. If this is not dealt with right away it will slow the efforts of getting the economy going again. Protecting businesses as they reopen is a priority.”
But what about protecting workers? What about the people who will be forced to go back to work, endangering their lives and the lives of other people? Shouldn’t they be a priority?
She knows that deaths will occur and she’s saying that even though business owners will be responsible for those deaths, they should be protected from the consequences.
Protecting businesses shouldn’t be a priority — protecting people should be a priority.
It took a pandemic to make the values of the Republican Party crystal clear: money over life.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Believing lies
We recently learned that the Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, tried to pressure U.S. intelligence agencies to dig up evidence supporting the theory that COVID-19 came from a Wuhan lab.
Instead, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement saying it agrees with scientists that COVID-19 isn’t man-made.
In the old days, such a scandal would be in the news for weeks. Now it’s just the scandal of the day.
Vice President Mike Pence refused to wear a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic, despite the clinic informing him it would be required. His wife claimed that he didn’t know he was supposed to, but then Steve Herman, the White House bureau chief for Voice of America, revealed that Pence’s office had told reporters that masks were required. Pence’s staff then banned Herman from traveling on Air Force Two. (Pence has since apologized for not wearing a mask, but he’s still angry at Herman.)
Another scandal of the day. There’s at least one every day.
And now we’re supposed to believe that former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying, is actually innocent.
Why should we believe anything the Trump administration says? The whole administration is built on lies.
A good quarter of the country doesn’t care that it’s constantly being lied to. Why? Do they think these lies will benefit them?
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
The initials FBI Do they really stand for Fedelity,Bravery and Integrity ?
https://youtu.be/fHh19Baj_pM
Letter 1:If a hurricane or tornado or other natural catastrophe hits North Carolina this year, should we ask the federal government to help us or should we say, with you, that we are sorry we didn't have higher taxes so that we could help ourselves, so as a result we should not get any help from the federal government?
Are you an American?
[thumbup] Mr. Jacobi. Well said. Apparently the writer does not understand that United States means united states.
