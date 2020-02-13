Larson for stability
Anyone who keeps abreast of state and national politics is keenly aware of the instability of our political structures. We are still reeling from the recent impeachment and sudden acquittal of our president. There continues to be a near immobilizing standoff between the executive and legislative branches of our state government.
With so much uncertainty politically, one action we can take to add stability to our local government is to vote for John Larson to a second term on the Winston-Salem City Council. John has a long-term investment in the South Ward that has been his home for 44 years. He devoted his career of 37 years to historic Old Salem, retiring as vice president for architectural restoration. This long history of service and work is reassuring.
Examples of his first-term accomplishments on the City Council include $2.9 million for improvements to Hobby, Washington and Granville parks. In addition, John can add $1.2 million in street improvements and a new fire station, Station 13. As the planning and construction of the new Salem Parkway progressed, we in the South Ward had a well-informed, effective voice protecting our interests.
His service to the ward extends beyond his role as our representative on the City Council. Being chair of the Moravian Archives Board and a member of the RiverRun Film Festival Board and the executive committee of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council are among his many volunteer activities on our behalf.
John Larson has the experience and commitment we need.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Support for Democrat
Isn’t it fascinating that Republicans are spending an unheard-of $2.4 million in positive advertising for Cal Cunningham’s Democratic opponent in the March primary (“GOP-linked group spends $2.4 million for Democrat Senate candidate,” Feb. 11)? Now, why would they do this? Why would Republicans try to influence the Democratic primary in this way and spend so much money to shore up candidate Cal Cunningham’s opponent? Seems odd, doesn’t it?
It’s not odd when you know the facts: They are unnerved at the strength of Cunningham’s candidacy, campaign and momentum and the weakness of his opponent, Sen. Thom Tillis. They are deeply unsure that Tillis can beat Cunningham (whose poll numbers remain steadily even with and often above Tillis’s). So they’re interfering in the primary in an attempt to have Tillis run against an opponent of their choice. Tillis’s own party doesn’t even believe in him!
Republicans behind this $2 million ad spend do not think that Tillis can beat Cunningham in a general election. It’s as simple as that.
Carol Emmet
Winston-Salem
First order of business
Impeachment is over and President Trump was acquitted as expected. It is up to us voters to get rid of him and his smug Republican sycophants in November. The first order of business, though, is to nominate some candidates who can take them on.
Of all the Democrat candidates, only former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and dark horse Michael Bloomberg will be electable; the rest of them are losers. Now is not the time to obsess on social issues, but to get rid of undoubtably the most horrible president this country has ever had.
I personally would rather see Klobuchar or Biden in the White House, but I don’t believe either is ruthless enough to beat Trump, so I’m voting for Bloomberg because I think he is.
And don’t forget our own Sen. Thom Tillis; Vote Cal Cunningham.
Don Barnhardt
Lexington
Taking on Trump
I’m grateful that Mike Bloomberg is campaigning in North Carolina. Like a lot of Americans, my No. 1 concern is defeating President Trump in 2020. But currently, most of Trump’s potential challengers are focused on states that won’t determine the outcome of the election.
Meanwhile, Trump is spending time and money in states that Democrats lost by razor-thin margins in 2016, like Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and of course, North Carolina. This means that Trump is functionally running unopposed in key states Democrats need to win in November.
Thankfully, Bloomberg is taking on Trump directly by investing his resources in these swing states. Bloomberg understands the urgency of the moment, and he’s stepping up to ensure that Trump doesn’t win another term. That’s the kind of leadership we need in the White House: someone who doesn’t just talk (or tweet!), but actually solves problems.
I’m supporting Bloomberg because he has a successful record of getting big jobs done. He started his company in a one-room office and turned it into one of the world’s most successful technology companies, earning his fortune through hard work. Then he went on to serve as mayor of New York City, where he rallied a broad and diverse coalition to win three times.
It’s clear that Bloomberg is the candidate we need to take on Trump in North Carolina and across the country.
Sean Mooney
Winston-Salem
Not surprised
I wasn’t surprised when both Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted “not guilty” in the Trump impeachment trial.
I’ve paid reasonably close attention to Tillis’ career both in the N.C. House and in the Senate. It’s clear to me that he cares only about Thom Tillis. He’s never put the people of North Carolina first; he’s only promoted his own career. And President Trump told him in no uncertain terms that if he didn’t vote not guilty, he’d be a one-term senator.
Burr’s vote also didn’t surprise me. He’s spent some 20 years in Washington “representing” the people of North Carolina and in that time he hasn’t sponsored a single piece of significant legislation. He’s a true lightweight who goes along to get along. Rather than representing the people who elected him he simply votes the party line.
So no, I wasn’t surprised by the Tillis and Burr votes. Disappointed, but not surprised.
I’m also disappointed with my fellow citizens for electing these men. Remember Sen. Sam Ervin from the Nixon impeachment days? He had real moral character and a backbone to support it.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
A demeaning disservice
I found the Feb. 7 “Area hospitals graded in Medicare rankings” to be very demeaning and a disservice to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the hospital employees and the community in general.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services labels N.C. Baptist Hospital with a “C” average (three of five stars) for quality. Three of the metrics they apply are payment and value of care, unplanned hospital visits and survey of patients’ experiences. I find it unreasonable to hold the hospital captive for the quality of payments or unplanned visits. I also suspect that patient surveys are skewed by a preponderance of dissatisfied patients.
My wife is currently and has been a patient at N.C. Baptist Hospital for approximately one month. Her time there has been equally divided between the general population, a surgical ICU and a medical ICU. We could not have received a more professional, caring service. Everyone from housekeeping to doctors, and especially the nursing staff, has provided exceptional, loving care. Every employee has gone out of his or her way to lessen a very stressful environment.
I would definitely recommend N.C. Baptist Hospital to anyone, regardless of this government report.
Daniel M. Bouchey
Winston-Salem
Excellent content
Thank you to Ron Morris for his bird-watching column, “Bird’s-Eye View.” I look forward to it each week and the content is excellent but so is the writing. Morris is almost poetical as he describes scenes and birds.
We appreciate his sharing with us.
Sue H. Ramsey
Clemmons
If you desire to save your hard earned dollars from those who claim to be on your side of issues & etc...but sadly fail & mess you up just the same with higher tax rates,failure to live within a fiscal budget & the like. Then quit voting for them.
Vote for None of the Above !! After all what have you got left to lose ?
1. Which party created early voting here in NC ?
2. Just how well did America do in the war on poverty which was created by what party ?
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/new-film-shows-how-the-war-on-poverty-failed-and-the-real-hope-for-americas-forgotten-cities/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
