Using masks
Lately with everything that has been happening in the world with the coronavirus, I have seen an incredible amount of anxiety and chaos among all of us. Although concerns are very much plausible, we must exercise precautions without going overboard.
The reason I say this is because I work in a health care office and I have seen a lot of people taking more than one mask from the office. Please let us be mindful that these masks are being used for other reasons than coronavirus. They do not offer protection against coronavirus and are only good for use for 30 minutes. We have to be mindful that there are people whose immune systems are compromised and they need these masks more than most of us do.
I am not against wearing masks when sick. However, when events like these happen it brings the question: “How much precaution is too much?”
Marie Rodriguez
Winston-Salem
A loyal customer
In response to the March 6 story about Wells Fargo (“U.S. House report lambastes Wells Fargo”), I want to state the following. I have been a loyal customer of Wells Fargo for over 38 years. I was living in California when the scandal came out and luckily enough, neither my late husband nor I were victims. When my husband passed away in California my branch there was very helpful in helping me with everything financial. Once I moved here to Kernersville, I was assigned a personal banker and he has been the best.
I have never had anything but excellent service by Wells Fargo and it is time people quit punishing them or making disparaging comments.
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
A safer nation
I want to thank Susan Browder for sharing the tragic story of her family (“Ignored legislation puts lives at risk,” March 7).
First, I want to express my condolences to her, her family and her circle of friends. Then, I urge everyone to take the time to read her guest column and respond by contacting our legislators.
For several years I have written and called Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx, but their responses are weak and disgraceful as they claim to put gun owners, their interpretation of the Second Amendment and their allegiance to the NRA above victims of senseless gun violence. We must continue to resist their misguided opinions.
Let’s contact them immediately and frequently so that America can have commonsense gun laws: Demand passage of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. Republicans have notoriously objected to any of these laws.
If they do nothing, or we do not agree with their point of view, let’s vote for candidates who will help us become a safer nation.
Start by reading the credentials of the Democrats who want to change the course of our country.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Pushing the blame
I read the March 10 letter “Blame,” in which the writer claimed that any day now, President Trump would start blaming the coronavirus on illegal immigrants. And I thought it was kind of funny, but also just a bit too harsh and mean-spirited.
But then I came across a news story from March 5 in which Trump tried to push the blame onto President Obama.
“[T]he Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing,” Trump said. “And we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion. That was a decision we disagreed with.”
But according to The New York Times, neither health experts nor Obama staffers could figure out what policy or rule he was talking about.
Also, despite all the attention Trump has paid to getting rid of Obama-era rules and regulations, why didn’t he notice this one and change it years ago?
I just don’t understand why Trump has to claim that everything he does is “perfect” and anything bad that happens is someone else’s fault. It’s sort of childish.
I also don’t understand why anyone falls for it.
Justin Toma
Winston-Salem
