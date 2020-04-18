Three weeks — yes, it’s only been three weeks, despite how it may feel — into the stay-at-home order from Gov. Roy Cooper, some are managing its strictures better than others. But it’s fair to say that everyone, to some degree, feels the strain. We knew it would be hard.
It was sad last week to learn that in Winston-Salem, we’ve lost some small businesses; perhaps forever. We don’t take that loss lightly.
But we stand with the governor, whose stay-at-home order could be extended past its April 29 deadline, if necessary, and with Mayor Allen Joines, who has extended the Winston-Salem order through May 7. Their decisions have been deliberate, properly cautious and the result of examining scientific and medical evidence. Their ultimate goal, clearly, is the safety of the residents of their districts.
Cooper and legislators like N.C. Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger are emphasizing the need for COVID-19 testing, rightly saying that we need much more information before we can reopen safely, even partially. Until that situation improves, we’ve got to stay the course, even though it’s painful.
In the midst of this crisis, it’s understandable that some would feel impatient. But there’s little to commend in the reaction of the grassroots group that calls itself ReopenNC, which is pushing the governor to rescind his order. Dozens of protesters, some associated with the group, gathered near the Executive Mansion in Raleigh on Tuesday.
One of the group’s founders, Ashley Smith, has called the order a “draconian, communistic government move.”
That’s a bit extreme and totally inaccurate. The governor didn’t wake up one day and say, “I’m bored, I think I’ll throw my weight around and make some people suffer.” He’s reacting to a serious health threat — a pandemic that has, as we write, killed 131 in our state and over 30,000 in the U.S. He has the same authority to close the state that he has to order an evacuation of the Outer Banks when a hurricane approaches.
We understand; people are frightened and angry and rightfully so. But we can’t let those emotions control our decisions. We have to think and we have to think again. We have to listen to people who have worked to be knowledgeable and we have to learn.
Some of the reasoning coming from proponents of reopening is sadly lacking in that spirit.
“There is no constitutional right to feel safe,” they say.
There is also no constitutional right to be a threat to your neighbor’s life. This is a pandemic.
“Either you believe in individual rights or you believe in the mob.”
Or you believe in a rational response to a deadly threat. This is a pandemic.
“We need to gain herd immunity.”
We need a vaccine. Many people would die while we gain herd immunity. This is a pandemic.
The “don’t tell me what to do” attitude is childish and selfish. We all need to be better than that.
Doctors, nurses, police officers and all kinds of supportive personnel are putting their lives on the line right now. Grocery workers, farm workers, delivery drivers. Demands to open now trivializes their contributions and threatens the meaning of their sacrifices.
If we drop the business closures that, with social distancing, are working, hundreds more North Carolinians could die — husbands and wives; fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, children. And not just the relatives of the protesters, though they will certainly be included, but hundreds of North Carolinians who do not want to be sacrificed on the altar of expedience. Our decisions have to be based on solid data — the kind that comes from professionals who know how to read and assess information — not from hunches, cable TV pundits or Dr. Google.
Without our health and safety, we can’t have a functioning economy.
In some parts of the country, disputes seem to be driven by the sharp political divisions, fed by opportunistic politicians, that have polluted our public discourse for some time now, making cooperation difficult.
We’ve not seen as much of that here, and we hope we don’t. The threat of COVID-19 is above politics and should be above November campaigning. It’s a matter of life and death. This is a time for all of our elected leaders to support the governor and work together toward a rational and safe solution for our state’s residents. We’re counting on it.
