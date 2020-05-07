It’s an acute loss, the passing of this elder stateswoman. And it’s worse that we can’t even gather to mourn.
So instead, we’ll just be thankful that Vivian Burke lived and served here. She will be remembered with respect as an educator, a pioneer and a straightforward, plain-speaking champion of justice.
Burke was born in Charlotte, where she first got a taste for political activism as a high school student. In 1953, she moved east to study at Elizabeth City State Teachers College.
Meeting her husband, Logan Burke, there led to her residence here, where he completed his degree at Winston-Salem State University and she worked as a counselor at Lowrance Intermediate School. But it was her career representing the city’s East Ward on the City Council, to which she was first elected in 1977, that made her a force with which to reckon.
“She loved the City of Winston-Salem and her beloved constituents of the Northeast Ward whom she proudly served 43 years,” her son, Superior Court Judge Todd Burke, said in a statement to the Journal. “My mother had become an icon in this community and beyond in the way she distinguished herself through public service for over four decades. There will be no other like her.”
It would be difficult to describe her more accurately. But that hasn’t stopped the praise pouring in from those who knew her.
“She was a major force in shaping the history of our community and will be greatly missed,” Mayor Allen Joines wrote on his Facebook page. She wanted to make sure disadvantaged people had a voice in city affairs, Joines told the Journal.
Burke “came into the world when we had segregated schools and bathrooms,” West Ward Council Member Robert Clark told the Journal. “She remembered the pre-integration days as well as the Civil Rights movement. She had a great deal of knowledge, that oral history that any council needs — why such-and-such was done a certain way. The history that she brought was very valuable in giving us younger members knowledge.”
“Her legacy is huge,” Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor said of Burke. “She is a political juggernaut. She was small in stature but huge of will and heart. Everybody that I have talked to is praising the work she has done. She won’t be replaced. She has worked tirelessly for the people of this community, but right now she is taking her victory lap.”
Burke involved herself in several high-profile controversies that raised hackles, as when she called for an investigation of the Darryl Hunt case in 1985 — an investigation that eventually led to Hunt’s exoneration.
But she was determined. Nobody pushed Vivian Burke around.
She served as mayor pro tem six times and served many years as the chair of the public safety committee, which oversees the police and fire departments. She never lost a council race and received many honors, including having the city’s public safety building renamed in her honor. A bust of her stands in City Hall.
Burke was completing her final term this year — she told the Journal she felt she had served enough, adding that she had no regrets. We’re grateful for all she’s done. But we wish we could have had her for one more term.
Godspeed, Vivian Burke.
