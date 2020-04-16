It’s difficult to think of a word more controversial, weighted and offensive than the one we’ve come to call “the N-word.” That’s the word that NASCAR driver Kyle Larson uttered during an “iRacing” event on Sunday. As Lee Newspapers’ Ed Hardin reported on Wednesday, it has cost Larson — a 27-year-old driver, and the only driver of Japanese descent to ever win a NASCAR race — his job and possibly his career. Larson was fired on Tuesday after every sponsor dropped him or suspended its relationship with him.
Larson offered an apology on social media Sunday night, writing, “I understand the damage is unrepairable, and I own up to that.” At least he takes responsibility. We hope, over time, he can redeem himself.
NASCAR also issued a statement: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in that regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”
Stock-car racing isn’t an easy sport for everyone to understand. It involves a level of skill and discipline that may not be evident to the casual observer. And though it’s an institution, NASCAR has had the same challenges as other sports, fighting to retain and increase an audience even while new entertainment options proliferate. It’s understandable that it would immediately condemn Larson.
A similar example of the corrosive effects of racism comes from recent news reports of Asian-Americans who have been harassed with verbal attacks and even violence by ignorant people looking for an easy scapegoat for the threat of coronavirus.
There’s no other way to put this: Anyone who sees a person with Asian features and immediately thinks, “Responsible for the China virus” is practicing a level of stupidity that calls for nothing less than immediate condemnation. People of Asian descent, from many nations, have been a part of America since at least the 17th century. Generations have lived and died here — many, along the way, fighting for our freedom in our armed forces. Many come here today to share in the promise of the American dream, a fact that should give us a sense of pride.
Every single child who graduates from our schools should understand the sheer ignorance of racism and the harmful effect it has had on our nation. This applies no matter the national origin under discussion.
It would be nice to think that we could all be united in a time like this, when we’re all facing the challenge of a pandemic. And we can, if we rally around the American principles of life, liberty and equality. And if we unite on everyone’s right to be safe.
NASCAR sees that. In fact, NASCAR has offered significant assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. The five 3D printers at its Research & Technology center in Concord are running 18 hours a day to produce face shields for at-risk health care workers.
Its associates are also pitching in. The Charlotte Motor Speedway, in partnership with Atrium Health, has created a coronavirus testing center on its dragway, as has the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. The Atlanta Motor Speedway is serving as a site for blood drives.
And NASCAR drivers are doing their part. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has donated a signed pair of skeleton racing gloves for a raffle sponsored by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Inc. Jimmie Johnson has done the same with race shoes.
These are the kinds of efforts that draw us together, reminding us of our common humanity and our common vulnerability. Let’s unite there, and reject the evils of racism that threaten to divide us.
