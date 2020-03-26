While crises like the one we’re facing now often bring out the best in people, as we’ve been noting with numerous examples of local generosity, it unfortunately brings out the worst in some, also. Misinformation and lies proliferate when human beings are frightened and confused. Thieves and con artists thrive. That’s why it’s important to be deliberate, thoughtful and skeptical — and why it’s important to turn to reliable sources of medical information.
Across the country, thieves have been caught stealing surgical masks and coronavirus test kits, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. A Missouri man who was coughing was arrested after threatening to give two store clerks coronavirus. And Texas prosecutors have brought charges against someone who falsely claimed on social media to have tested positive for COVID-19.
And then are hoarders.
What’s more common but just as despicable is charlatans who try to fool the public with phony cures. A prime example is Jim Bakker, the disgraced televangelist who was recently peddling a treatment for COVID-19 — for only $80 per 4-ounce bottle.
Specifically, Sherrill Sellman, a so-called “natural health expert,” touted Bakker’s wonder drug, “Silver Solution,” for killing earlier strains of coronavirus during an appearance on Bakker’s TV show. This meant, she said, that it probably would cure the current strain as well.
They stopped hawking their phony elixir after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office sued Bakker and his company, Morningside Church Productions. The New York Attorney General’s Office also has sent Bakker a cease-and-desist order, noting that “there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease.”
Bakker isn’t the only one pushing snake oil in uncertain times. Alex Jones, the “Pizzagate” guy who promoted the Bill and Hillary Clinton child-sex-ring-in-a-pizza-shop conspiracy theory, was also peddling colloidal silver-infused toothpaste, mouthwash, dietary supplements and creams that he hyped as a “stopgate” against the virus — until New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered him to stop.
As is Jones’ style, this flamboyant flim-flam artist was over the top. Jones falsely claimed that his products have been approved by the FDA and promised that his toothpaste “kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range.”
All this goes to show us: Some people will do anything to make a buck, including preying on the fears and anxieties of gullible people.
And it’s happening in North Carolina. Attorney General Josh Stein said last week that some residents have received robocalls that promise a COVID-19 cure — for the right price.
Stein also warned consumers against phishing schemes and bogus charities.
Some claims may seem more reasonable but still be dangerous. President Trump recently claimed that chloroquine, a drug typically used to treat malaria, had been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus. It has not.
An Arizona man who was inspired by the president’s advice died after taking chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks. His wife, who also ingested the additive, is now in critical condition.
We understand that Trump wants to be optimistic, but he should leave the medical advice to the medical authorities.
The FDA reiterated in a statement last week that there are “no FDA-approved therapeutics or drugs to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.” Researchers are working on a vaccine, but nothing is ready for the market yet. When it is ready, the news will be on the front page of every newspaper in the country.
We all want assurance that we’ll make it through this crisis. For now, the best advice is what medical professionals say works: Social distancing to avoid exposure. Lots of hand washing to avoid transmission.
And remember, crises do tend to bring out the best in many of us. But not all.
