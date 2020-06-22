Some might think that tennis is a sport made for the demands of social distancing, with two or four competitors standing far apart from each other on a 36-by-78-foot court. But on a professional level, it’s such a popular sport, displaying both the skill and personalities of its players, that the spectators who come out in droves to watch and cheer are practically an essential part. Doing without them would alter the game significantly.
So, though we were saddened to learn that the Winston-Salem Open scheduled for August has been cancelled, we agree that it’s for the best, since the coronavirus would put sharp restrictions on the ranks of the spectators — and especially since it will return in 2021.
Don Flow, Winston-Salem’s tournament chairman and main sponsor, played a role in the difficult decision, discussing it with U.S. Tennis Association officials as they completed a reshuffling of its schedule, a result of the pandemic, the Journal’s John Dell reported last week.
“Don Flow was one of the first people to call me,” Stacey Allaster of the USTA said. “He said, ‘Stace, what needs to happen? The U.S. Open needs to happen. So if you need us to step down, we are there to support you.’ ”
Some would say that kind of character is what sports are all about.
Whether one is a sports fan or not, the Winston-Salem Open is a major event on our local calendar, one that the Journal, along with more than 50 other companies and individuals, sponsors. The tournament — this would have been its 10th year — brings prestige to our city. Through ESPN cameras, it informs the world of our charms. It allows local tennis aficionados, including children and teens, to get up close and personal with popular professionals. Best of all, it presents some of the best tennis in the world.
It’s also a reliable boost to our local economy, as fans and pros alike spend their money on food, lodging and tourism — as much as $4.5 million in annual economic impact. Of course we’ll miss it.
It may be cold comfort, but at least our sacrifice saves us from the awkwardness of low attendance.
“If there is a bright side to this, I couldn’t imagine the tournament being played and none of us hard-core tennis fans would have been able to go,” Catherine Lassiter, a local tennis fan, said. “That would have been painful.”
“This is a very important point, that the core of this event having a spectator-less tournament was almost a contradiction to what the Winston-Salem Open stood for,” Flow said. “As (tournament director Jeff Ryan) led us in the conversations about what was possible, one of our primary considerations was we wanted this to be a tournament that brought the community together.”
Tournament organizers will now have more than a year to plan something spectacular. “We are profoundly grateful for all the support the tournament receives from Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities,” Ryan said last week. “And we are pledging to be back, better than ever in 2021 and beyond.” We believe him.
