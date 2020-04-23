Five Republican state senators are urging Gov. Roy Cooper to partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24. “People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway, and allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy,” Todd Johnson, R-Union, said in a news release Sunday, suggesting that the race be staged before empty stands.
It’s certainly a tempting idea. What better way to signal a slow return to normalcy than a big, loud, colorful Southern tradition like racing?
But first things first. What are the public safety implications?
There have been some glimmers of hope. The total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus may have peaked in the state, some experts say. A University of Washington model projects that North Carolina reached its highest daily death total last week. The state Department of Health and Human Services reports that COVID-19 claimed 29 lives in North Carolina on April 13 and 23 on April 16. Since that point, The Charlotte Observer notes, those grim daily numbers have trended downward.
As of Wednesday, the total in Forsyth County was still five deaths and 131 cases.
If the pattern holds, this suggests that the state may be able to set a more definite timetable for easing restrictions, especially on ailing businesses. But state officials say expanded testing will need to come first, as well as the means to trace whom infected persons have had contact with.
Even so, the pressure to reopen has begun to grow as the job losses and frustrations mount. Rallies across the country, including in Raleigh, have denounced shutdown orders and in some cases blatantly defied social-distancing guidelines. Ironically, President Trump has egged on the protests, which flout and ridicule the very safety guidelines espoused by his own coronavirus task force.
To be fair, the cure for the problem is deeply painful — and for some more than others. COVID-19 can infect anyone, but the collateral damage is not so egalitarian. Not everybody has the option to work from home on a computer — if he or she has a job at all.
But to move too quickly would be to undo the progress made, take more lives and wreak even more damage on the economy. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, underscored that point in an interview Monday on “Good Morning America.”
“Clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus, but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said. “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back. So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”
The general public seems to understand that. A Pew Research Center poll last week shows two-thirds of Americans are concerned that restrictions on public activity will be lifted too quickly.
As for whether there could be a race in Charlotte ... in May? Who knows? But as always, the data have to drive this decision (no pun intended). In the meantime, the best words of advice may not be racing fans’ favorites: Don’t move too fast. Stock cars are supposed to go in circles. A desperate fight against a deadly pandemic cannot.
