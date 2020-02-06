And then there was one.
In an emotional speech on Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican and former presidential nominee, stunned his party (and quite possibly, the world) by standing up to Donald J. Trump.
Saying “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights,” Romney voted “guilty” on one of two articles of impeachment — that the president had abused his power. Not a single other Republican voted to convict.
Never before had a senator voted to remove a president of his own party. And in an era in which it appears to be GOP doctrine to pledge total and unquestioning allegiance to the president, Romney dared to follow his faith and his conscience rather than the herd.
“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a ‘high crime and misdemeanor.’ Yes, he did,” Romney said. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
Romney’s vote made no difference numerically. As long expected, Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment in the Republican-controlled Senate. But its symbolism was profound.
By contrast, North Carolina’s two senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, found comfort and cover among the sheep, voting in lockstep with their party to support Trump on both counts.
No surprise there. Each had long since joined the GOP crowd in rationalizing and dissembling why Trump’s egregious behavior didn’t, at the very least, merit a serious trial. Both also joined the Republican majority in voting against testimony from additional witnesses. Tillis has long ago gotten his mind right for Trump because he feared doing otherwise would doom his re-election chances.
But Burr, who does not plan to run again, was the far greater disappointment.
How absurd and brazen did the charade on Capitol Hill become?
First they claimed that there was insufficient evidence to convict Trump of the charges — withholding aid to Ukraine to force an unwarranted investigation of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter — despite a damning partial transcript of his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, doing just that. Then, when leaked manuscripts of a forthcoming book from former National Security Adviser John Bolton bolstered the claim, Republican senators refused to call him as a witness. Or anyone else.
And then many, like Burr, announced that even if Trump had done all he was accused of, it didn’t merit his removal.
But what could be a more serious offense to a president’s oath of office than attempting to extort a favor from a foreign government to influence a U.S. election?
They took oaths to be impartial jurors even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he was coordinating the president’s defense with the White House. When asked after the vote if the president had done anything inappropriate, McConnell wouldn’t answer. Shame on him.
As for flimsy rationalizations from the likes of Susan Collins (R-Maine) — that Trump has somehow has learned a lesson — don’t count on it. In the days following his acquittal, Trump has crudely attacked Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and on Thursday, took a lengthy and boastful victory lap before an obsequious Washington crowd.
And the rest of the GOP meekly sits by. As long as the economy is humming and Trump is appointing conservative judges, Republicans will let him do what he wants.
It may seem as if the president has succeeded in corrupting his office. But the American people have not yet spoken. They can render their own verdict in November. It’s likely to be one that is much less fawning, much more honest and definitely more responsible.
