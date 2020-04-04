This is the day of the week on which many in the Christian world regularly gather not only for worship, but for fellowship; to encourage and minister to each other. The stay-at-home order from the state government — guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office clearly say that even though churches (and mosques and temples) can be open and people can travel to them, gatherings should have no more than 10 people — no doubt causes some distress.
Nevertheless, the order is important and should be heeded by responsible church members. Social distancing is the most effective method we have at the moment for containing coronavirus.
Some members of more strident sects (in other places, we’re sure) have reacted to such orders with anger and defiance. “Why is it the churches are being closed but liquor stores and abortion clinics are still open?” they ask.
But that’s the wrong question. Restricting church meetings isn’t a punishment; it’s a precaution. It’s a protection.
God “maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust,” Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount. That principle is exemplified by the new coronavirus, which strikes with no regard for religion, political party, gender or color — or, for that matter, citizenship status. All the virus wants is to spread, and it’ll take any opening to do so.
We truly are all in this together.
It’s too easy already to find accounts of religious services that spread coronavirus, sometimes with deadly results. Late in February, before most Americans had any idea of the dangers, about 200 people — including some from out of town — attended a funeral in a rural Georgia county. By last week, the virus had killed 24 people in that county, far more than in any urban county in that state.
At least 34 individuals who have connections to a church in Greers Ferry, Ark., have been diagnosed with coronavirus after attending a “Kids Crusade” event on March 6-8.
In Washington state, a church choir director an hour north of Seattle decided to go ahead with weekly practice on March 10. People were more aware of COVID-19 by then, but there had been no cases in that area. About 60 people came. None seemed sick. Now 28 have tested positive for the virus. Two have died.
Across the U.S., some churches have flouted warnings and restrictions to hold services, sometimes with hundreds of people gathered.
Anyone who defies the warnings to gather at a church is risking the health of people across the community, beyond the church’s walls. Responsible church leaders are reminding their flocks that the essence of a church is not the building, and that when people who don’t yet seem sick are spreading a deadly pandemic, gathering for a church service is reckless.
Fortunately, in North Carolina, many churches had already canceled services before Cooper’s stay-at-home order. Many are being creative, offering services through radio, Facebook Live, Zoom, YouTube or online in other ways. They are devising ways to safely stay connected, offer help where needed, share prayer requests and help parishioners support one another and their neighbors.
Any adherent of any religion, or none, can minister to others now by following the sensible guidelines: by washing their hands, by avoiding breathing or coughing or sneezing on others, by practicing social distancing. It’s a sacrifice and a service and one we can all practice.
