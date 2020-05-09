While practicing sequestration, the staff of the Forsyth County Public Library has remained engaged with the community, presenting a variety of virtual programs online and operating a to-go system, allowing local residents to check out books remotely and pick them up at all 10 branches.
Librarians: nothing stops them.
Following the retirement of long-time library director Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the library’s board of trustees also stayed active, selecting the new director, Brian Hart, who has just completed his first week on the job. We think he’ll be a strong addition to the team.
Welcome, Mr. Hart. We hope you’re with us for a good long time.
Hart takes the position after several years as the deputy director of the Greensboro Public Library system, a system comparable to ours in size and scope — and in dedication to bringing new services to the public, such as the 3D printer it has operated since 2015. Before working in Greensboro, Hart was assistant director for the Middle Georgia Regional Library and served as a branch manager in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library system. A native of Charlotte, he received his bachelor’s degree in English from South Carolina State University and his master’s in library science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
So he has the experience we’d like to see in a new director. He also has the vision. In 2014, he was named an “emerging leader” by the American Library Association.
That sounds like a recommendation that will serve him well in the City of Arts and Innovation.
In 2017, Hart served on the group’s Caldecott Award selection committee, which has recognized the best American picture book for children every year since 1937.
“He comes well-recommended, and our library patrons and partners will appreciate his energy, leadership and vision,” Deputy Forsyth County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt told the Journal. We have every expectation that this is so.
In a public statement, Hart said: “I am excited about joining the talented team already in place, leading FCPL into its next phase of providing quality and resonant library programs and services.
“Working in libraries has given me a profound sense of purpose and positioned me to help others, both colleagues and customers, find purpose and fulfill promises for their own lives. This is the power of libraries and the staff who do the work.”
Amen to that.
Hart comes to the library system at a time of challenge and opportunity. Our community is proud of our library system, and has offered it strong support, insisting on the new downtown Central Library, which opened in 2017, and still feels cutting-edge. We look forward to Hart’s contributions and hope he’ll feel confidence in the community’s support.
