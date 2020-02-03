Cigarettes are so 20th century.
They’re a remnant of a forgotten era, along with rabbit ears on TV sets and memorizing telephone numbers. We barely even see them in movies anymore.
So it may seem. But in reality, though tobacco use has been greatly reduced since its heyday, and banned in most public places, it still presents a serious threat to public health — especially for younger users.
And North Carolina has not been doing enough to fight that threat. So says the nonprofit American Lung Association, which recently gave our state an “F” in its annual State of Tobacco Control report, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported last week.
The ALA assesses five categories of government anti-tobacco efforts: funding for state tobacco prevention programs, strength of smokefree workplace laws, level of state tobacco taxes, coverage and access to services to quit tobacco and minimum age of sale for tobacco products. In each area, we have come up short. Our state slipped from 42nd to 44th place last year in terms of how much money it puts annually toward anti-smoking programs — programs that we know work.
The resources are largely there, if our legislators chose to use them. As we noted last month, North Carolina gained $455.7 million from tobacco excise taxes and its share of the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement in fiscal 2018-19, but only spent $2.2 million on tobacco-prevention initiatives. That’s about 2.2% of the amount recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Much of the money originally intended for anti-smoking efforts has been diverted by our state legislature for other, unrelated causes. In 2011, the Republican-controlled legislature abolished the N.C. Health and Wellness Fund — funded by settlement dollars — after 10 years of existence as part of an attempt to resolve a state budget gap. That money has never been restored.
In addition, North Carolina has one of the lowest excise tax rates for cigarettes in the country, 45 cents, negating a powerful smoking disincentive.
Some efforts have been made toward improvement. N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) has co-sponsored a bill to provide $17 million in each of the next two years for initiatives to prevent young people from using tobacco products.
But that bill has gone nowhere since it was filed in April.
On Dec. 20, President Trump signed a new federal law restricting the use of all tobacco products to those over age 21. That will certainly have a positive effect.
But more needs to be done.
We realize that tobacco is still a cash crop in parts of the state. We’re sympathetic to the plight of farmers who have relied on it for generations.
But that sympathy is outweighed by the risks associated with all tobacco products — cancer, heart disease and emphysema among them — that are costly, deadly and heart-breaking. The risks are harmful both to smokers and to those exposed to second-hand smoke.
Nicotine is still as addictive as before, even in the smaller quantities produced by vaping.
And our young people are still at risk: Despite a continued decline in traditional cigarette use, e-cig use among high school students has increased 78% between 2011 and 2017 and 48.5% among middle-school students, according to the CDC.
“With the youth vaping epidemic still rising, we may have lost an opportunity to make the current generation of kids the first tobacco-free generation,” said June Deen, the ALA’s director of advocacy.
This is the wrong direction for a state that wants to march boldly into a prosperous and healthy future. State legislators must look seriously at the problem and take action.
