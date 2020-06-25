Mask up.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide order that requires North Carolinians to wear face masks in public. This includes indoors and outdoors where it’s not possible to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other people. Masks will be required of both employees and customers in retail businesses and restaurants.
There are exceptions for people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside.
He also said that North Carolina will remain in Phase Two of our reopening schedule for another three weeks.
This wasn’t a happy decision, but it’s the right decision. It’s one that several N.C. localities had already made on their own, including Greensboro, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Durham, Kinston, Knightdale and Boone. Mayor Allen Joines was on the verge of doing so for Winston-Salem if the governor didn’t.
Making the order statewide is wise. Some would like to assign different rules to different areas according to individual case loads, but that’s too unsure a method, considering the virus knows no such boundaries and can flare up in unexpected places. Many of us travel from one part of the state to another regularly, potentially carrying the virus with us.
Wearing a mask and maintaining social distances aren’t pleasant. But these and other precautions are necessary because we’ve been losing the battle against the coronavirus. “As we’ve reopened, we’ve seen our trends go in the wrong direction,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a media briefing on Monday.
North Carolina had at least 56,174 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, 1,271 people have died.
As of Tuesday, Forsyth County had 2,615 cases and 29 deaths.
The N.C. Chamber joined the N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Medical Society last week in calling “on all North Carolinians to be united in voluntarily practicing CDC-recommended behaviors to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, including wearing a face covering when in public or high-risk indoor group settings ... .”
The Chamber recognizes that, in the long run, businesses will benefit from reasonable protocols that will help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Cooper passed his order even while Republicans in the General Assembly have been trying to pass bills that would expand the businesses that are eligible for reopening — bills that Cooper has been vetoing.
We realize that an election is not far off and Republicans want to distinguish themselves from Democrats. But this isn’t the way to do it — not while cases are on the rise. Further reopening is dangerous.
So please ... wear a mask. Not as a political statement — this has nothing to do with whom you plan to vote for this fall or whether you’re liberal or conservative. Nor is this about your “freedom” to risk your own health.
This is about whether you’re willing to risk making somebody else sick — someone who may be much more vulnerable to the virus than you.
Certainly, there was some confusion at first. We were told not to wear masks — that not only would they not keep us safe, but that buying them would deplete supplies for health care workers.
But the science is now clear: Researchers say face coverings provide some degree of protection for the wearer, but they are most effective in preventing you from spreading the disease to others. You infect someone else with the novel coronavirus by coughing, sneezing or simply talking. And even if you feel perfectly fine you may be a carrier.
Face coverings work. They’re symbols of selflessness and personal responsibility, not fear or weakness.
So do the decent thing and cover up. Not because you have to, but because it’s the right thing to do.
