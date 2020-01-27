Mark Willis, a former Marine and federal agent, is fighting a somber and perhaps lonely fight. He was hired in 2018 to be Surry County’s first opioid response director, charged with finding ways to curb the extensive and pervasive misuse of opioids among county residents. This, in a county where rates of usage are higher than in much of North Carolina. From 2014 to 2018, the number of opioid overdoses death in Surry County was 17.1 for every 100,000 residents, well above the 13.6 average for North Carolina as a whole, the Journal reported. The county responded to 347 overdose calls in 2019 — almost one a day.
But Willis can’t do the job alone. He needs allies.
Willis is definitely the man to get things going. He “studied the issue from every angle, reading books and quizzing nearly 200 people from law enforcement, health care and social services from around the country,” the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported Sunday. And in response to his study, he attempted to mobilize the county’s faith community — local Christian churches where people would, presumably, sympathize with struggling addicts and be willing to help them.
But while the response at first seemed hopeful — about 10% of Surry County’s 260 churches sent representatives to an initial meeting in May 2019 — the number of participants dwindled over time. In November, an initiative to form a fleet of volunteers to drive addicts to treatment came up dry. It was disappointing, to say the least.
“I’ve tried to re-engage with pastors as to why we’re not getting a response,” Willis told the Journal. “I’m pretty sure it’s human nature. But I won’t give up on it. Everything is in place.”
We don’t intend to be overly critical of the faith community. Opioid addiction is a serious problem that, like it or not, requires preparation and knowledge to counter. People who volunteer to help, even just by providing transportation, are making a serious commitment, knowing they’re enlisting for a war in which they’re likely to lose a few battles.
Not everybody feels capable or comfortable doing so.
And, like it or not, opioid addiction still carries a sharp stigma.
All the more reason to enlist and empower professionals who are trained to handle the special demands of opioid addiction.
But there’s still a place for volunteers. In fact, the problem is so widespread that it will likely require everything we can throw at it to overcome. Every resident, every county and state official, every medical doctor, could be and should be a part of the solution.
And the solution will ultimately call for more than drug treatment.
Willis believes that Surry County’s high rate of opioid use “resulted from a pervading sense of hopelessness that has taken seed in rural regions that are struggling to find their economic footing,” the Journal reported, after the county’s manufacturing base dried up. This sad situation has been felt throughout the state and the country. Ultimately, people in our rural communities need economic opportunities; they need jobs; they need reasons to hope for a better future.
While we work on that, those who are determined to conquer their addictions need allies, also. Sometimes, the simplest assistance offered — a kind word, a listening ear, a ride from here to there — can have a profound effect.
We commend Willis and the Surry County commissioners for taking the problem seriously and urge them to keep fighting.
Willis will hold another meeting to share information about opioid abuse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Historic Earle Theater in Mount Airy. We hope Willis’ efforts and those of county leaders will be fruitful.
