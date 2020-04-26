Despite — or because of — the sequestration required by coronavirus, there’s been an abundance of entertaining performances online, video and audio that features everyone from Hollywood stars to small-town cats and dogs.
But the City of Arts and Innovation? We’re no slouches. Our arts community has been busy. That’s what artists do, they make art.
Working from his London home, Winston-Salem Symphony Musical Director Timothy Redmond has been arranging programming to be shown on the symphony’s Facebook page, its YouTube page and on the symphony’s website, wssymphony.org. Symphony members have been performing solo pieces and giving educational talks as well as performing with other musicians. At 8 p.m. tomorrow, the symphony will stream a repeat of Redmond’s Winston-Salem audition concerts, an encore reminder of the performance that convinced the symphony board to bring him here.
The organizers of the RiverRun International Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 26-April 5, have been equally busy arranging film programming online.
Currently, its 2020 North Carolina Shorts Programs One and Two is available free online through May 8. The programs can be accessed at: https://riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-1-2020/ and https://riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-2-2020/
Many of the shorts filmmakers will be showcased in a “Meet the Filmmakers” series on RiverRun’s social media channels during this time, as well.
Aperture Cinema, the nonprofit that operated four screens downtown until the shutdown, is also providing online screenings of current films, along with extras including interviews with filmmakers. To see a current schedule and buy tickets, visit www.aperturecinema.com.
This is not the ideal way to see performances intended for auditoriums and large screens, but even on laptops or monitors, the artistry can shine through.
Also, MUSE Winston-Salem has begun a project to preserve community stories and reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic; more information is available at sites.google.com/view/musewscovid19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is holding an online singing competition — information available via kristina@ltofws.org. The North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present “Blooming in Dry Season” by Eljon Wardally, at 7 p.m. May 4 on its Facebook page. Salem College’s senior design students will share their work online with a 5 p.m. May 1 show on the Elberson Fine Arts Center Facebook page.
There’s more happening than we can mention here, which speaks to the volume, variety and quality of the talent in our region. But we don’t want to leave out the local working musicians who have been hit hard by the virus. Many of them survive on gigs and CD sales and have little in the way of unemployment benefits.
To that end, several organizations have stepped up to help, including those behind the Artist Relief Fund, which will provides grants for working artists who have been affected by COVID-19. Information on how to apply is at https://www.artistrelief.org
Also, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has launched an online GoFundMe campaign to establish an Arts Council Artist Relief Impact Fund through its Art Nouveau Winston-Salem affiliate.
Artists don’t always receive the respect or remuneration they deserve, despite giving decades to their disciplines, to rehearsal and the creation of works that affect us emotionally and socially. We just turn on devices, like we would a water faucet, and receive the products of their work.
But they’re just like any other worker who can’t go to their workplace, their audience, right now. It falls to those who care to make a bit of an effort to help keep their efforts alive.
