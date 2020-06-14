Over the last few weeks while protests sometimes turned violent and destructive, in North Carolina cities as well as others throughout the country, Winston-Salem seemed like a relative oasis of calm.
No serious damage associated with protesting has been reported here, as we go to press on Friday. And there’s every indication that today’s landscape will be the same.
Whatever it is we have, we wish we could bottle it and export it.
Likely candidates for the calm include the Winston-Salem police force’s training in de-escalation. Our officers have been receiving de-escalation training since 2012, as well as annual de-escalation and implicit bias training since at least 2017, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson reminded City Council members at a budget meeting last week.
There has also been no attempt to “dominate” the streets; police have escorted and supported protesters — without the need to display riot gear — even though it sometimes inconvenienced passersby.
No doubt the local leadership of the protest organizers, like Black Lives Matter, has also played a role.
Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough deserve credit personally. In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, both spoke powerfully, in a joint news conference and elsewhere, about their roles as law-enforcement leaders and as African Americans living in America. They set the tone for many constructive conversations.
In light of Thompson’s success and the police’s measured restraint, some might think it punitive for the City Council to be taking up a resolution today that would draw funds from the police department.
The city’s Public Safety Committee has recommended the reallocation of $1 million of the police department’s $79 million budget to go toward social services, the Journal’s Lee O. Sanderlin reported last week.
But the decision to tap the police budget isn’t because of any shortcoming on the police’s part, or as an adoption of the “defund” movement that’s been in the news. Council members were clear about that; as member James Taylor said at the meeting, the city was “in no way having anything considered about dismantling the police department.”
The money would be moved to bolster social programs that promote youth employment, raising the city’s minimum wage to $14, helping people facing eviction and helping ex-offenders, the Journal reported.
The need for the reallocation is the result of the COVID-19 virus that has affected not only private businesses, but the income the city receives. Money is tight.
There was some wiggle room in the police budget because of positions that haven’t yet been filled; they’ll be effectively frozen instead. And the reallocated funds, we hope, will be beneficial to those who receive them.
Later, there may be further conversations about reallocating money that currently goes to police. That may not be bad.
Without a doubt, “Defund the police” is a loser of a slogan. It’s easy to mischaracterize as representing an attempt to reduce the strength and authority of the police.
But most advocates use the term to mean reallocating police budgets to social services like housing and education — services that over the last few decades have been themselves defunded, to society’s detriment. It also means easing the many responsibilities that fall to overworked police by default — like dealing with homeless or mentally ill people — and returning them to agencies that are better equipped to handle them.
Reforming police budgets and the way the police works may be wise in the long run, but no change should be implemented without much deliberation — and never as a retaliatory action.
And along the way, we should be sure to affirm that we appreciate the necessary, stabilizing and sometimes heroic work performed by our local police.
