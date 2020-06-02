Let’s remember the good times.
As sad as it is to learn that Mary’s Gourmet Diner won’t reopen — it’s been closed since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic — the news also can’t help but generate a tiny spark of bittersweet joy. We got to be at Mary’s.
The food, the ambience, the people — each visit was an experience, an expedition, a meeting of the tribes. The restaurant now becomes a part of Winston-Salem history and mythology.
Founder/owner Mary Haglund made the announcement herself on May 25, on Facebook, where she could speak directly to her customers and friends. She cited concerns about employee safety, customer safety and “also about how life during the pandemic clashed with the whole concept of Mary’s that she had cultivated for 20 years,” the Journal’s Michael Hastings reported.
“I can’t have a dining room full of people in surgical masks. If you can’t come to my restaurant and get a hug and a kiss, what’s the point?” she said. “I also can’t really do takeout food. We did all this comfort food that was meant to be eaten on the spot.”
Mary’s Gourmet Diner is practically synonymous with its owner, who seemed to envelope the entire establishment with a hug. It was always about more than making money — running her own restaurant allowed Mary to promote local food and farmers; support local art; and mentor young businesswomen through her women’s empowerment group, Mary’s Mavens. Her warmth and wit, her commitment to good food and her determination to give back to the community has made Mary an icon of our city.
Friday would have marked the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.
In 2018, Mary moved toward retirement by taking on Michael Millan, an experienced restaurateur who also owns the Mojito Mobile Kitchen food truck, as a partner who would run the day-to-day operations. Mary has been spending more time with her family and working on both a documentary film and a book about her restaurant.
“The book is really a memoir — and now I know how it’s going to end,” she told the Journal. “It has some recipes, but it’s mainly about my experience and how I lived out my dreams.”
She’ll have to include some of the highlights that other residents remember, including the 2010 move of her restaurant from Brookstown Avenue to a less-developed part of downtown — a calculated risk that paid off; her 2014 appearance on “The Daily Show,” where she endured roasting from one of the show’s snarky faux reporters; and her role in 2016, along with several other restaurateurs, in running Skippy’s, a downtown restaurant, for a week to raise money for the cancer treatment of its owner, the late Mike Rothman. This act demonstrated a spirit of compassion and generosity that helped define the character of our city.
She also spoke as an advocate for downtown businesses that suffered through the closing of Business 40, now Salem Parkway.
Even as restrictions ease, sadly, Mary’s isn’t the only casualty of the virus. Silo Bistro & Bar in Reynolda Village has also closed for good, as well as Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. No doubt there will be others. They’re all regrettable.
But at least Mary’s goes out on a high note with its founder at peace with the world.
We’re going to miss Mary’s Gourmet Diner, but we hope Mary Haglund won’t disappear. Winston-Salem still needs her, as well as others who should follow in her footsteps. We’ll see you soon, Mary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.