We’re proud to learn that Winston-Salem was recently rated among the nation’s top 10 places to retire by U.S. News & World Report, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported last week. The ranking just confirms what many of us already knew about the rich rewards of our hometown.
Our official ranking for the 2020 survey is in the No. 7 spot, though we might be tempted to consider ourselves even higher. Asheville, ranked No. 4, may have the advantage of the mountains, but we’re closer to the ocean.
Durham and Raleigh, together, ranked 28th, Greensboro, 37th.
Fort Myers, Fla., was ranked first. But who wants to live in Florida?
Winston-Salem moved up 38 spots from the 2019 rankings — out of 125 metropolitan statistical areas — most likely indicating that more people are learning about our hospitality, our gentle climate and our lively amenities.
U.S. News’s rankings are based on six major categories: happiness (22.5% of the criteria); housing affordability (20.5%); health care quality (18.8%); retiree taxes (14.8%); desirability (13%) and job market (10.4%). Considering those categories at face value, we can understand how we rank so highly. Our housing is much more affordable than in many other parts of the country, and our medical facilities are first-rate.
“We have the best health care facilities in the state,” Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, told the Journal. “We have a number of retirement communities specializing in the quality of life and they do a great job. They are affordable and available throughout the community.”
U.S. News cited the combination of Winston-Salem retaining a traditional Southern hospitality with “an international feel” where downtown “celebrates its diversity during an array of festivals and through a variety of cuisines.” The ranking determined that our “slow and steady growth has preserved the region’s small-town feel while allowing for improvements, such as repurposing old textile and tobacco factories into loft apartments.
“Due to heavy interest in residential and corporate development, the region has become a fertile land for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”
U.S. News knows us so well.
Winston-Salem does indeed incorporate “an international feel,” with residents and visitors from around the world. Our local colleges and universities contribute to that feeling. We’re tempted to say that one can find anything one wants here.
The categories tested by U.S. News clearly demonstrate that retirement doesn’t represent the end of active living. Winston-Salem has a lively retiree community of individuals who involve themselves in civic matters and volunteer efforts. They’re an integral, necessary part of who we are. And they help keep us in the top 10.
