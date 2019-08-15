What is it with guns and Walmart? The two have dovetailed in several recent news stories, with varying degrees of consequence, since the terrifying and deadly incident in an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3 that took the lives of 22 people and left 24 seriously wounded.
One incident occurred in nearby Wilkesboro on Saturday, where Jimmy Roger Minton, 29, threatened a police officer with a pellet pistol in a sporting goods store. He then retreated to the Walmart on U.S. 421, where he was arrested. Minton “said he has seen what had happened at the recent shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, and wanted to go to Dunham’s and Walmart to kill a bunch of people,” according to the police report. He has been charged with two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon against a government employee, six counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and two felony counts of terrorism, among other charges.
Fortunately, no one was harmed.
The day before in Springfield, Mo., 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko put on body armor and carried a loaded rifle and handgun into a Walmart to “test whether the store would honor his constitutional right to bear arms.”
Although Andreychenko didn’t point either weapon at anyone, customers fled. And instead of being “honored,” Andreychenko was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree. He faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Our favorite sentence from the AP story: “His wife, Angelice Andreychenko, told investigators that she warned him it was not a good idea, adding that he was an immature boy.” Smart woman.
In the meantime, Walmart, which stopped selling assault rifles in 2015 and raised its minimum gun purchasing age to 21 last year, is facing thousands of calls on social media to stop selling firearms entirely. Walmart employees in California, New York and Oregon participated in an employee walkout on Aug. 7 to protest the company’s continued sale of firearms.
On Thursday, the retail giant’s chief executive expressed support for stronger background checks and said that the chain was still considering possible changes. He called on Congress to debate an assault weapons ban.
Andreychenko isn’t the only one “testing the limits” of their Second Amendment rights by carrying firearms in public. Groups like OpenCarry.org — with the motto, “A Right Unexercised is a Right Lost” — have organized “open carry walks” on college campuses and in other public places for several years. This often leads to a police presence to reassure the public that they’re safe. Somehow the open carry activists don’t accomplish that goal on their own.
Interest in such walks seems to be dwindling. Maybe participants are tired of being ridiculed.
A standing problem with the idea of “good guys” carrying guns openly is that there’s no way for bystanders or police to immediately recognize the difference between them and “bad guys.” Given the prominence of gun violence, the public can’t be expected to accept the casual and random presence of firearms. People aren’t stupid enough to be sitting ducks for whatever may happen next.
Responsible gun owners want their Second Amendment rights to be respected. But with the public crying out for commonsense background checks and other sensible provisions, the limits of their rights are likely to be more well-defined in the future. Good.
Responsible gun owners hurt their own case by grandstanding — in Walmart or anywhere else.