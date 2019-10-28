It’s probably surprising to many to learn that there’s logging in Forsyth County parks, as the Journal’s Wesley Young reported last week.
But it’s reassuring to hear from county officials that there’s a plan at work, and our parks’ forests are likely to be better for it.
Timber is being logged on parts of C.G. Hill and Horizons parks, but it’s being done in such a way that the parks should be left in better shape, biologist Kenneth Bridle, the stewardship director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, told the Journal.
An earlier plan would have removed stands of immature Virginia pines through clear-cutting in some sections of these parks, with remaining areas of hardwoods to be thinned in various other sections.
But when members of the local Audubon Society and others learned of the cut, they asked Bridle to look over the plans. Bridle convinced the county to take another approach, with an emphasis on ecology over timber sales.
So, for now the hardwood areas will be left alone. And the parts that will be clear-cut will have their Virginia pines replaced with better trees, like Shortleaf pines, with selected hardwoods mixed in.
The end result will be a healthier park.
“It’s going to be disturbing, upsetting, but feel the pain, wait for the gain,” Bridle said.
The new plan will generate less profit from timber sales, but the county still stands to make $75,000 from the logging operations, Kirby Robinson, the county’s property manager, told the Journal.
That’s from operations on three properties: Horizons and C.G. Hill parks, and an undeveloped site on Rolling Hill Drive that the county owns.
Some of the timber-harvesting will be noticeable from the more traveled areas of the parks, but not to worry.
It’s under control.
Visitors to Horizon Parks’ dog park or disc golf course, or C.G. Hill’s paved lakeside trails, may be surprised to learn of these parks’ actual sizes: The forest-management plan of Horizons covers about 92 acres on the north side of the park, while Hill’s area consists of some 140 acres of woods.
Much of these natural areas have been left unattended and undeveloped.
For several years, the county has been working on a management plan with the North Carolina Forest Service and other community members and stakeholders. C.G. Hill is next on the county’s list of parks that will receive scheduled improvements. The county will be providing opportunities for the public to give its input — residents should take advantage.
Forests generally take care of their own needs. But if they are left totally unattended, they can face problems from native insects, disease and invasive species.
Good stewardship requires attention to forests’ overall health.
As in so many areas of life, a balanced approach is best.
