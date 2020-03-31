Among the populations that are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic is one that’s largely out of sight and usually out of mind: the prison population. Unfortunately, those involved in America’s prison system have fewer defenses or means of avoidance than the rest of us — and their vulnerability could affect others.
The problems include the impossibility of maintaining a 6-foot distance from others — prisoners are placed in close confinement and herded together from one place to another. Prison cells sometimes lack basics such as soap and hand sanitizer, which is often banned because of its alcohol content.
On top of that, there’s a group that enters the country’s prisons every day, possibly carrying the virus with them and infecting prisoners who have nowhere to turn to be safe: the guards, wardens, administrators and others we count on the manage our prisons. They also, potentially, carry the virus home with them, from where it can spread further.
As of last week, 350 cases of coronavirus inside U.S. correctional facilities had been confirmed, mostly in New York City. But two inmates at the federal prison complex in Butner had tested positive, WRAL reported on Monday. This was on top of a staff member who had previously tested positive.
In response, some prison and jail systems, like those in New York and New Jersey, have begun releasing hundreds of prisoners. And last week, 14 senators from both parties sent a letter to the Justice Department asking that it release elderly, terminally ill and low-risk inmates to home confinement. President Trump has said he’s considering issuing an executive order to release older, nonviolent inmates from federal prisons. All of that would help — and they could inform Gov. Roy Cooper as he considers a state response.
In Forsyth County, local activists with the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund have circulated an online petition demanding that officials do more to reduce the number of inmates in the county jail, fearing a spread of the virus there.
County officials are already aware of the problem and have been taking steps to reduce the jail population, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported last week.
Christina Howell, the spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the jail, told the Journal that the jail has new procedures to screen detention officials and new inmates for coronavirus. Public visitation has been barred, except for criminal-defense attorneys. And law-enforcement officers are being asked to cite misdemeanor offenders instead of bringing them to the jail. The sheriff’s office’s jail population specialists, judges and the district attorney’s office are working together to keep the numbers down. While the average jail population is about 832 inmates a day, the jail only had 680 inmates as of Monday.
These are all positive steps and we hope more can be taken.
The public, of course, can help by staying out of trouble. This is no holiday — officers will respond and enforce the law when necessary.
Nevertheless, the U.S. incarcerates an astounding 2.2 million citizens — the largest percentage of any advanced nation — even while our crime rates have dropped significantly. Many are there for nonviolent offenses and pose little danger to the public. According to Julie Brady, the president of the bail fund, most people being held in the jail are there because they can’t afford bail. “Holding people in jail because they cannot pay their way out in the middle of a public health crisis is unsafe and unjust,” she said in a press release last week.
Whatever the merits of that system in a normal time, it makes no sense in the middle of a pandemic. This may join a long list of aspects of society that, once the crisis has passed, should be re-examined and reformed.
