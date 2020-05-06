A sense of hope and relief crashed into apprehension on Tuesday when Gov. Roy Cooper announced that his stay-at-home order will end at 5 p.m. Friday as we shift to Phase 1 of his reopening plan. We’re all eager for our state to reopen, but doing so too soon could lead to disaster. It’s a balancing act, and one that we can all influence by being responsible citizens.
Cooper’s new order will allow essential businesses, including clothing stores, sporting goods stores and bookshops, to reopen at up to 50% of capacity — as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained. The order also encourages, but does not require, cloth face coverings to be worn when outside the home and in contact with others.
And the businesses that open will be required to perform thorough cleaning routines.
State parks also will be allowed to reopen, to the pleasure of many who have moved outdoors to help deal with the pressure of sequestration.
The changes will not be overly dramatic, but whether we can continue to Phase 2 will depend on how well we do these next couple of weeks. We’ve still got to be vigilant and patient.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, promised that changes to our current status would be driven by the metrics. On Tuesday, Cohen said that most of the trends have been headed in the right direction over the past week or so, including a drop in the number of people reporting symptoms of COVID-19; expanded testing for the virus; a lower percentage of positive tests; and a flat trend of hospitalizations.
But at least 115 new cases were reported in Forsyth County last week, including 16 cases on Saturday. Thirty-three new cases were reported yesterday and nine new cases on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 12,256 state residents had been tested positive for coronavirus, with 452 deaths reported. That’s a rise of 28.1% and 32.2%, respectively, from a week ago. It’s fair to say that even while a shift to Phase 1 will be a morale booster, it still leaves us on shaky ground.
The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association sent a letter to Cooper last week urging him to skip even the Phase 1 requirements and reopen restaurants for traditional dining.
But even if it were allowed, the public may not be ready to sit and dine in close quarters with others just yet. For many residents, their patronage of retail stores will depend on how well store operators and employees practice the safety guidelines.
Those who are calling for boycotts of stores that practice safety measures, like Ashley Smith, the leader of ReOpen NC, may want to consider — well, other people, including the business owners. No business will be successful if its customers feel unsafe. Being an adult means that sometimes we don’t get our way. Sometimes we’ve got to act responsibly.
We know it’s hard. We’ve paid for curtailing business and social activities in financial terms as well as emotional, as people struggle to keep their businesses afloat and their sanity intact. About 20% of the entire state labor force has lost their jobs in the last six weeks. Journal staffers are feeling that crunch, too. Everyone is eager for a change.
Other states, from New Hampshire to California (and Georgia, notably) are also reopening — some, even while their rates of infection are rising. It may be tempting to follow suit, even if they flounder.
To those who think that “we can’t let the cure be worse than the disease,” ignoring restrictions could be a “cure” that only strengthens the disease and sets us back. For the sake of lives that could be lost, let’s continue to play it safe.
