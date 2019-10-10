From halfway around the world comes a warning that we should all take seriously. This year’s flu season could be severe. And with a flu season that began on Oct. 1 and stretches through March 31, it’s not too soon to be vaccinated against the flu.
Australia had an unusually early and fairly severe flu season this year, The New York Times reported on Sunday. With Southern hemisphere seasons in reverse of ours, Australia’s flu season began in April and persisted into October. In that time, the country counted 662 deaths directed attributed to influenza.
And while we’re separated by oceans, and the U.S. population is 13 times larger than Australia’s, international travel and trade sometimes put us on the same level and exposes us to the same health risks.
In 2017, Australia suffered its worst flu outbreak in 20 years, dominated by the H3N2 strain; the U.S.’s 2017-18 season followed, dominated by the same strain, with an estimated 79,000 dead. It was one of the worst flu seasons in modern American memory.
The H3N2 strain may also dominate in the U.S. this year, according to Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan, director of the influenza division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many scoff at the flu, but in North Carolina, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season and 391 deaths in 2017-18, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported last week. Those numbers may not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state, because many go undiagnosed or unreported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Most of us think of the flu as an energy-draining, irritating inconvenience to be endured and treated with extra rest and fluids. But influenza, a highly contagious disease, can be deadly.
The elderly are especially vulnerable, as are children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with pre-existing medical conditions. But anyone can be susceptible.
It can be transmitted from coughs or sneezes from up to six feet away. Symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees or higher (though not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches and/or body aches; chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Even if it doesn’t kill, it can be debilitating and require hospitalization.
Fortunately, there’s a readily available and effective preventative measure: the flu vaccine. It’s not too soon to be protected by it — in fact, the sooner the better.
The flu shot can be accessed in doctor’s offices, health care clinics, county health departments, pharmacies and college health centers. The shots typically are free for individuals with private insurance and Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
Most can receive the flu shot for free through their insurance or at low cost. It’s worth pursuing — and a lot less expensive than having the flu. To find a clinic nearby, go online to www.flu.nc.gov
