Every now and then it’s a good idea to remind teenage drivers that texting and driving is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. It has been, in North Carolina, since 2009. It’s also illegal for drivers under 18 to use cellphones while at the wheel.
But we’re going to have to start reminding older drivers, too, following a recent report that concludes they are more likely to be distracted by technology in vehicles.
The report, released by AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety, says that drivers from age 55 to 75 are more likely to be distracted than younger drivers ages 21 to 36.
It’s not so much texting or making phone calls that is a problem for the mature set as infotainment systems — who knew devices with such a name could be installed in a car? — that have multiple menus and cumbersome functions (think navigation systems and radio/CD players). They “significantly reduced older drivers’ ability to easily complete seemingly simple tasks,” the report said.
When performing tasks such as programming the navigation system or tuning the radio, older drivers removed their eyes and attention from the road for an average of 8.6 seconds, compared with 4.7 seconds for younger drivers, the report said.
As we’ve pointed out to texting teenagers, taking your eyes off the road for just a couple of seconds can be long enough to cause an accident that could have deadly consequences. So can fumbling around with an infotainment system. Or a sandwich.
Some devices have voice-command functions that are supposed to free the hands and eyes so that drivers can keep their attention on the road. “Unfortunately, the complexity and poor design of some of these systems could cause more harm for older drivers, in particular, instead of helping them,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas Foundation president, said.
In 2018, 46,524 reported wrecks involved a driver 65 or older in North Carolina, resulting in the deaths of 305 older drivers, according to the state N.C. Department of Transportation.
To prevent such accidents, AAA Carolinas suggests that motorists practice using voice command and touch-screen devices when not driving to build comfort in case emergency use is required. It’s also wise to preset functions on devices before the car begins moving.
The report also recommended changes to the technology used with such devices, which may lead to improvements in the future.
Driving these days, especially on streets filled with Kyle Busches, requires attention. We like to think that age brings wisdom — but it definitely doesn’t bring faster reflexes or an increased capacity to concentrate.
This isn’t intended to ignore younger drivers, especially in the weeks ahead as students return to school, some with fresh licenses. Texting has become so ubiquitous that it may seem harmless, but it’s not. One second with eyes off the road can lead to disaster.
Let’s all drive safely, at reasonable speeds, with eyes on the road. The “infotainment” can wait until the wheels stop spinning.