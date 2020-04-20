Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the former aircraft carrier commander who was relieved of duty earlier this month, may be reinstated now that his case has been investigated, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week. That would be just and fair.
But in the current political environment, he would have to keep a close eye over his shoulder.
Crozier commanded the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt until he was fired after his extraordinary efforts to get assistance for his sailors, who were suffering from an outbreak of coronavirus while their ship sat in Guam. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier wrote in a letter to Navy leadership after his immediate superiors rebuffed his requests to have them evacuated. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”
At first, Crozier’s letter seemed to do the trick. More sailors were evacuated.
But news of the letter leaked, which some officials found embarrassing — and which angered President Trump, who reportedly told top Pentagon officials that he wanted Crozier fired. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly fired Crozier on April 2.
That would have been scandal enough. But the Roosevelt’s sailors cheered Crozier and chanted his name as he left the ship, which apparently bothered Modly so much that he threw a $240,000 tantrum. He flew to Guam — at taxpayers’ expense — and boarded the carrier long enough to deliver a profane rant over the public address system, accusing Crozier of being “too naïve or too stupid” to have command.
Ironically, that outburst also leaked, causing such outrage that Modly was forced to resign.
Some fault Crozier for going around his chain of command and using non-secure email that leaked. They talk about operational security.
In normal circumstances, that’s a good argument. But these are not normal circumstances, and it’s hard to believe that Crozier, a Naval Academy graduate with nearly 30 years of distinguished service, would deliberately risk his career without good reason. And he had one: the safety of his crew.
Many retired Navy officers have praised his determination to look out for the sailors he’s responsible for. People who join the military agree to risk their lives if necessary. But they shouldn’t be asked to risk their lives just for appearances or to adhere to a rigid schedule.
This isn’t the first time Trump has interfered in Navy discipline. Last year, he overturned the punishment of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes. In the process, Modly’s predecessor, Richard Spencer, who objected to Trump’s interference, was fired.
Trump has since had Gallagher join him on stage for a fund raiser.
This type of confusion and lack of institutional support from the president is bad for the Navy and the military in general. It will have repercussions that outlast Trump. Young people will see the problems and decide against enlisting. Junior officers will have second thoughts about making the Navy a career. Will they want to command a ship if this is the kind of support they get?
As of last week, over 4,000 sailors had been evacuated from the Roosevelt. But 660 sailors on the carrier have tested positive for coronavirus — including one who died — and including Crozier, who is now in quarantine.
Crozier deserves to be reinstated. He should also be honored as a hero. And Trump should stop playing politics with the military. He’s out of his depth.
