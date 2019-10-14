Last week’s report of the mistreatment of some residents of a Winston-Salem assisted-living facility, some of whom suffer dementia, is nothing less than horrifying. Thankfully, the incidents have come to light and steps have been taken to punish those who were responsible.
But more must be done. This should be a wake-up call not only to examine how these facilities treat their wards, but for all of us to consider how our society treats vulnerable people.
In June, police received a report of abuse at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility in Winston-Salem, the Journal’s Lee O. Sanderlin reported last week. Following an investigation by Winston-Salem police and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, three former Danby House employees have been arrested. They face charges of assaulting disabled persons.
The descriptions of their alleged crimes are unpleasant to repeat. Essentially, in at least two incidents, the three employees encouraged fights between two female residents and videotaped them.
In one incident, the resident who was attacked called for help, but the employees stood by and watched as the fight continued. One of the employees told the attacked woman to “stop screaming, (expletive).” Another encouraged the attacker to “punch her in the face.” Yet another staff member asked to make sure someone was filming the fight.
Both residents were in Danby House’s “Special Care Unit” because of their dementia and both were described as disoriented.
In a separate incident, the same aggressive resident pushed another to the ground. She, in turn, was yelled at and shoved forcefully by one of the former employees.
As if these incidents were not enough, it also came to light that employees at Danby House routinely failed to administer prescribed medications to residents and failed to audit and review patient charts. Those allegations are just as serious as the fights that were allowed. They’re pertinent to the health of the residents.
According to a statement from the state Department of Health and Human Services, employees at Danby House were not properly trained or never underwent training, failed to administer medications to residents as prescribed by a doctor and found evidence that employees allowed, and in some cases, encouraged the residents to fight.
DHHS rightly has ordered Danby House to stop accepting new residents until conditions merit that the suspension be lifted.
Danby House’s parent company, Affinity Living LLC, stated that the group has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in its care and that it has made changes to its vetting process for all new and existing employees.
It’s difficult to imagine the degree of disengagement that would lead individuals in positions of responsibility to not only allow, but to encourage, fights between residents. It’s not just their training that was lacking; it was their compassion and their sense of decency. We’re sure that such work is difficult, but that’s no excuse. These are human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity.
This is the worst kind of nightmare, not only for people who live in or face a future in such facilities, but for family members who must make difficult decisions about where to place their loved ones. We must examine and monitor how our elderly and others who need supervised care are treated. We cannot ignore their needs — or their humanity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.