Many young Americans — in heart if not on paper — sighed with relief on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court ruled that DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, announced by President Barack Obama in 2012 — will stand for now. The court rejected the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle the program that protects nearly 650,000 “dreamers” — some 24,230 of whom live in North Carolina — who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas and have made this their home.
Their allies and supporters, likely in the millions, also experienced a touch of euphoria.
The program itself wasn’t justified, though — the court’s 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four “liberal” justices, echoed lower-court rulings that the Trump administration didn’t follow the proper procedures for ending the program, but tried to end it in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner. The court said the administration did not properly weigh how ending the program would affect those who had come to rely on its protections against deportation, and their ability to work legally. “The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may,” Roberts wrote. “The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so.”
That damned administrative state.
The president’s reaction was characteristically personal; he tweeted, among other things, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”
The danger now is that the Trump administration has been given a road map for ending the program, should it decide to do so. With any luck, more urgent matters will take the president’s attention. Like the current pandemic.
Trump first tried to dismantle DACA in 2017. At the same time, he said, “I have a great heart for the folks we are talking about, a great love for them.” Talk about mixed messages.
But he also said that ultimately, it was a problem that Congress should solve, and he’s 100% right about that. Congress should have settled the matter years ago, as part of comprehensive immigration reform pairing a path to citizenship with tight security. Considering public sentiment, which is largely in favor of DACA, Congress missed a rare opportunity for bipartisanship.
Instead, both Democrats and Republicans have used immigration to batter each other. The DREAM Act, which would have accomplished what DACA did, was kicked back and forth for over a decade.
The American people should demand loudly and continuously that their representatives pass laws allowing the dreamers to live as citizens of the country they’ve known and loved most of their lives.
This is a good time to be reminded that DACA recipients aren’t troublemakers. To join the program required them to step forward and be identified; then, they must contribute to society by working, attending college or serving in the military. To remain in the program, they have to stay out of trouble with the law.
More than 90% of DACA recipients are employed and 45% are in school, according to one government study. Many of them — one estimate is 30,000 — work in the health care industry and are currently helping to fight coronavirus.
These are good people who wound up here through no fault of their own. They contribute to the economy, to our tax base and to our culture. They deserve permanent relief from the threat of deportation.
That’s not likely to happen without significant changes to our current field of representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.