We were saddened to learn of the death last week of Larry Womble, an educator, state legislator and champion of justice, after several years of declining health. Through his efforts, Womble has left an indelible mark on our city and state. He set an example of dedication and courage that we hope others will follow.
Womble graduated from Atkins High School and Winston-Salem State University, after which he worked in the public school system as a teacher and administrator. He also got involved in local groups like the Experiment in Self-Reliance, the Arts Council, the NAACP and the Forsyth County library board. In May 1981, the North Carolina Association of Educators named him the Assistant Principal of the Year, citing his community activism.
After losing a run for a seat on the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen (now City Council) in 1977, he won when he ran again in 1981. “Over the next 12 years,” reporter Paul Garber wrote for the Journal on Sunday, “Womble worked to improve conditions for his ward while earning a reputation as a loquacious gadfly during board meetings, speaking up for the poor, minorities and those he felt the city neglected.”
He lost his office in 1992, but won a seat in the state House in 1994.
Following a series of 2002 articles in the Journal on the state’s eugenics program, Womble took up the cause of the surviving victims. In 2005, he filed the first of many bills that would require the state to compensate women who lost their child-bearing abilities under state-sponsored sterilization. After years of effort, the state finally passed a bill in 2012 — the first such in the nation — requiring compensation for the victims.
Instrumental to the passage was Womble’s partnership with then-state Sen. Thom Tillis, who pushed the Republican majority in the legislature to take up the cause.
“This is the very first time that any speaker, Democrat or Republican, has gone as far as he has gone,” Womble said of Tillis at the time, “and I thank him on behalf of all sterilization victims.”
“Larry Womble will be forever known as the tireless champion for the victims of North Carolina’s shameful eugenics and sterilization program,” now-U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said in a statement last week. “Larry was relentless in shining a light on one of the darkest moments of our state’s history, and he never backed down and never gave up in the pursuit of justice. Larry had a heart of gold and epitomized what it means to be a servant leader.”
Amen to that.
After an automobile accident in 2011, Womble spent much of 2012 in recovery and decided not to run for reelection. That ended his political career, but he remained influential and inspiring to many.
In 2019, he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most distinguished service award that the governor can assign.
With the recent passing of Womble, former City Council member Vivian Burke earlier this month and former NAACP president Stephen Hairston in March, we can’t help but feel as if a special era is coming to an end. These leaders blazed the trail — now others are needed to pick up where they left off.
