With the coronavirus still at large in our communities, the November elections have taken a backseat in priority and attention. But we can’t afford to ignore them for long. North Carolina officials need to prepare now to ensure that every citizen can vote, and that every vote gets counted, even if we’re still struggling with the virus.
Fortunately, the $2.2 trillion relief bill passed by Congress last week includes funds for election preparation. North Carolina is set to receive $10.9 million for its elections from the bill, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday, much of which will trickle down to local elections boards.
The state could also receive another $11.6 million in federal funds which, if matched by state funds, would reach $27 million. In the face of this crisis, it’s needed.
Up to 40% of voters could ask for absentee ballots this fall, Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, told the Observer. With that possibility, she’s recommended several changes in the law, including making it easier to receive and use absentee ballots and having the state pay for postage, so that it’s more likely that voters will return their own ballots rather than count on third parties to do so (which got some in trouble in 2018).
But she’s also preparing to take steps to make in-person voting a safe option for both voters and poll workers, including enacting procedures for social distancing, adding hand-washing and other sanitation efforts and even redesigning polling places.
Some would like to delay elections until we’ve recovered and more people feel it’s safe to vote. In Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled legislature was still sparring with the state’s Democratic governor and mayors as we went to press last night over whether there would be a statewide election today. The Democrats want to move it to June 9 to ensure more participation, but the Republicans appealed to the state’s Supreme Court to stop the move.
Mayors were preparing for the worst. In Neenah, Wis., Mayor Dean Kaufert had plexiglass screens specially built and installed between voters and poll workers. He arranged for voting machine tools to be made from Q-tips and aluminum foil to avoid contact with touch screens. He also arranged for his city’s election to be held in an empty, 90,000-square-foot department store, so everyone could follow social-distancing guidelines.
North Carolina officials may have to be just as creative.
Unfortunately, Wisconsin has been able to do nothing about its shortage of about 7,000 poll workers, many of whom felt they couldn’t take the risk of exposure to coronavirus. Doubtless, many voters will stay home to avoid the risk, also.
Republican legislators’ attempts to suppress voting, through voter ID bills, gerrymandering, limiting voting hours and reducing polling stations, are practically a cliché now. And while the Republicans cling to claims of “voter fraud” that have little evidence to support them, their bigger problem seems to be that when more voters vote, more Democrats win.
President Trump recently “said the quiet part out loud,” as some put it, during a morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” when he said that congressional Republicans had opposed expanding voting access in the coronavirus stimulus package because it would hurt them politically.
“I will tell you this, when you look at the before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said. “They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again; they had things in there about election days, and what you do ... and it was totally crazy.”
Yeah, that voting — crazy stuff.
Politics never stop, and it’s unfortunate, but some will even use a crisis like this to gain an edge.
But voting shouldn’t be a threat to one’s health or life. We appreciate the steps being taken by the state, but urge everyone to keep their eyes open. We’re not there yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.