In the midst of the current crisis, it’s encouraging to hear a little good news, even if it’s somewhat qualified. That includes the news that the actions so many of us are taking now — in terms of social distancing and following the stay-at-home order — are likely to make a significant difference in the toll coronavirus takes on our state. The difference could be as many as 500,000 infections.
That means it’s in our hands.
Public-health researchers from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill have estimated that if the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted on April 29, the infection rate could surge to 750,000. But if we continue the rational practices that lessen the likelihood of infection, the total is more likely to be in the range of 250,000.
Make no mistake, that’s still 250,000 more than we would prefer. But every number taken off that estimate is another resident who will likely avoid the dreaded virus. We’ll take it.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order now applies through April 29, but this study makes a solid case that it should be extended.
Related numbers came from researchers at the University of Washington on Monday, who have scaled back their estimate of total of North Carolinians who may die from coronavirus-related illnesses from roughly 2,400 about 10 days ago to 500 now.
To be clear, all such modeling creates estimates based on the data researchers are given. “While it is not a crystal ball, modeling can give us some insight to guide us in decision making,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said.
But the data provides a more accurate estimate than any guessing game or hunch.
Even while most residents of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are taking social distancing seriously, the Journal has heard anecdotal stories — and witnessed a few episodes — of some people ignoring the directives. Especially during last weekend’s spring-like weather, some local parks, golf courses and other outdoor locations were packed. This led in several instances to a police response.
“Our protocol is to warn the people,” Lt. John D. Morris told the Journal’s Wesley Young on Sunday evening. “All weekend long, people have been calling in about gatherings. Everyone has been compliant and dispersed.”
But the police can’t be everywhere.
It’s difficult to avoid people, especially when the weather is so welcoming — and especially in a society that values courtesy and close connections. We don’t want those we care about to think we’re snubbing them.
On top of that, with the number of fatalities relatively low in Forsyth County, it’s tempting to think that we can take qualified risks until/unless the situation becomes more serious.
But coronavirus doesn’t care about Southern manners. It only wants to reach more victims.
And those who are waiting for the “canary in the coal mine” to warn them of increased danger may wind up being the canaries themselves.
As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina had at least 3,031 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 48 who had died, according to state and county health departments. Two of those were Forsyth County residents.
No volleyball game is worth the risk.
We’ve often praised Winston-Salem for its well-tended parks, including the greenway trails that stretch from downtown to Salem Lake and elsewhere. There’s no reason they can’t be enjoyed — and every reason to use them as cures for restlessness.
But reasonable precautions must be taken, and that includes practicing the social distancing protocols.
The Winston-Salem Police Department has posted an online form Monday where residents can report suspected violations of stay-home or social-distancing restrictions:
Using it, when needed, could save lives.
