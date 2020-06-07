Thank goodness for e-communication, so the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system could announce and award its 2020 Teacher of the Year, Stephanie Wallace, and other educators, administrators and support staff who deserve recognition. The school system’s Core awards for 2020 were presented during an online program on May 28 that everyone could tune in to from the safety of their homes.
Home is from where Wallace, now in her 20th year as a teacher at East Forsyth High School, has been working, providing lessons online, since the schools were closed in mid-March because of coronavirus. She teaches English and teaches other teachers through the N.C. Teacher Cadet program.
“I’m just stunned,” she told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell after receiving the award. “Teaching is all I’ve ever wanted to do. To have a platform to be able to speak about education and all that is good and right in our schools means the world to me.
“I mentioned in my interview (for the award) that I don’t know if I deserve this over anybody else who has survived remote learning. My colleagues have worked so hard. It’s been amazing.”
Wallace is also a vice president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators and is involved in the N.C Foundation for Public School Children. The award is well deserved.
Also awarded was Debbie McIntyre of Jefferson Elementary School: Principal of the Year; Leigh Walters of Meadowlark Middle School: Assistant Principal of the Year; and Patricia Horne of Carver High School: Classified Employee of the Year.
Well over 3,000 individuals watched the awards ceremony via a livestream link, hosted by the school sytem’s chief marketing and communications officer, Brent Campbell, with more watching via cable TV. The award winners each received a beautiful glass-sculpture trophy and $500 in prize money provided by Flow Honda.
The awards ceremony can still be seen online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tmlYDMOCpA
The broadcast allowed participants to hear, not just from the winners, but from all the nominees, presenting a more complete picture of the high caliber of educators we have in Forsyth County.
Of the many areas in which we’ve had to adjust because of coronavirus, perhaps none has been as drastic as education. Teachers have been teaching from home — as have parents, to the dismay of many — and the adjustment is hard for students as well, some of whom don’t have the resources to take advantage of the offered alternatives.
As of the end of April, about 5,000 of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system’s 55,000 students hadn’t yet logged onto any of the e-learning platforms set up by the system. Many students risk losing the gains they made this year — not just from “summer slide,” but from “COVID slide” — and everyone will have to work doubly hard when schools reopen.
We have confidence that our educators will be up to the task.
But despite the challenges — and despite the eroded norms of day-to-day life in Forsyth County — we’re grateful that the school system has kept alive this practice of recognizing its educators and the essential support staff that keep the wheels rolling. They’ve been working hard, and we see them. For their dedication to their calling, they deserve recognition.
