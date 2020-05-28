Don’t take the bait, Gov. Cooper.
Don’t be drawn into a petty, backstreet brawl over an out-of-the-blue ultimatum.
Don’t be seduced into a war of words with Donald Trump over the president’s silly and irresponsible threat to move the Republican National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 24-27, out of Charlotte — unless you guarantee, here and now, that the convention will absolutely, positively be held with “full attendance in the arena” — meaning as many as 50,000 people.
As you’re painfully aware, the president blustered in a tweet that the Republican Party “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”
This, even as the national death toll from COVID-19 was surpassing 100,000. And even as the Charlotte area remains a hot spot in the state for the virus.
You’re being asked to do the impossible: to predict the course of a pandemic whose scariest traits are its very unpredictability, and the utter ease with which it spreads, especially among large groups of people in indoor settings — as in a political convention. This is why professional and collegiate athletics officials are still puzzling over when, how and if they will play their fall seasons.
So, let President Trump do all the preening and grandstanding he wants. He’s good at it.
Say what you’ve said before and stick to it: That you welcome the convention to Charlotte. That you appreciate what it will mean to that region’s economy. That you will continue to work with Republican officials to help ensure a safe and successful event.
And say as you did this week: “It’s OK for political conventions to be political but pandemic response cannot be.”
Point out that Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat who fought hard to bring the convention to North Carolina, agrees with you.
“With the health and safety of our residents and visitors being the top priority,” she posted on Twitter, “the city of Charlotte will continue to follow guidance from Governor Cooper and public health professionals in determining the best and safest way to host the Republican National Convention.”
Remind Trump and his acolytes that even other prominent Republicans recently were hedging their bets on what form the convention might have to take because of COVID-19.
Ignore potshots in the peanut gallery from the likes of Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who crowed in a mass email that “GOV. COOPER IS BLOCKING GOP CONVENTION.”
Of course you aren’t. And Budd knows better.
Keep doing your job, Mr. Governor.
And don’t let Trump and the Republican Party off the hook in their responsibility for both the well-being of the general public and the convention-goers. You took an important step in that direction this week by requesting a written plan from the GOP on how it intends to protect the safety of convention delegates and other attendees. They should be your partners in that respect, not adversaries.
This is all you can do. This is all any reasonable leader can do. And if it’s not good enough for Trump, then, too bad.
The public’s safety comes first.
So, let the president rip and roar in all caps with exclamation points.
Odds are this is a distraction calculated to start another name-calling contest. He can play it by himself.
