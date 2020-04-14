Jedediah Bila, one of the hosts of one of President Trump’s favorite TV shows, “Fox & Friends,” had had enough. After the president Twitter-attacked one of her colleagues, long-time Fox News reporter Chris Wallace, she spoke up in Wallace’s defense.
That rare break from the conservative network’s habitual fealty must leave the president — and many of his most ardent supporters — feeling torn. But it should lead to greater lucidity.
It all started when Wallace mentioned a New York Times report critical of the president while on the air Sunday. Trump responded with a tweet: “Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”
In his defense, Trump probably didn’t give the tweet a whole lot of thought. If he had, he might have considered that taunting someone — anyone — with the memory of their dead father might not be particularly tasteful, especially on Easter Sunday.
On Monday, Bila responded on Twitter: “Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough.”
Other Fox personalities also defended Wallace.
We’re not very familiar with Bila, but her credentials are admirable. She has appeared for many years on Fox as well as ABC, CNBC and MSNBC. We certainly agree with her assessment of presidential/press relations. The job of a news reporter — as distinguished from the commentariat pundits who litter cable TV — isn’t to make a president look good, it’s to hold power to account. It’s to ask hard questions, and then hard follow-up questions. This is often the best way to get to the truth for the American people.
During his weekday coronavirus briefings, Trump has revealed difficulty handling hard questions. He has several times admonished reporters to “be nice” to him.
That’s his press secretary’s job. Especially when an administration seems to be … less than forthcoming, the news media have a responsibility to press forward through the fog and get to the reality.
Trump has established a combative relationship with the news media in general, often referring to their reports as “fake news” — even when their reports prove to be true.
Some of his battles — such as with CNN’s Jim Acosta, who at this point just seems to be trolling the president — may reveal unseemly bias. But when we talk about “the media,” we’re talking about thousands upon thousands of organizations and individuals, most of whom, more than anything, want to do their jobs well, with objectivity and professionalism. Saying that everything disagreeable is “fake news” is like saying that every president is thin-skinned.
As we write, Bila is at home, sequestered with coronavirus, like CNN’s Chris Cuomo and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. We wish them all a speedy recovery.
Like many of his Republican colleagues, we’d prefer that the president keep his eye on the ball — dealing with the current coronavirus crisis — rather than waste his time, attention and tweets on trivialities.
Trump has milked what was already a strong distrust of the media in some quarters to bolster his own standing. But perhaps as he continues to hammer away at even the mildest criticism from the friendliest outlets, they will begin to understand what many already know: that Trump’s portrait of the media has never been fair. Or balanced.
