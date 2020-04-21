In the middle of a pandemic that is affecting our health and livelihoods, the search for a silver lining can seem like a fool’s errand.
But an interesting side effect of our current state of affairs is the degree to which the Earth seems to be rebounding. Stories are circulating from locations around the world about a dramatic change in air quality and clarity — perhaps most dramatically in India, where residents of Punjab say they’re able to see the Himalayas, some 125 miles away, clearly for the first time in 30 years — all because of a reduction in air pollution generated by industrial activities.
Similar reports have come from China, Italy and Los Angeles.
We may not have noticed much change in the air quality in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, but residents have reported a proliferation of wildlife — deer, rabbits, foxes — returning to residential areas where traffic — foot and car — has been reduced because of sequestering. The natural world is thriving without us. And yet, our parks and greenways are getting more use as people relieved of their daily commute also relieve themselves of cabin fever by walking, biking and running.
This is, of course, a backward way of cleaning up our environment — and it’s creating other problems, such as significant increases in medical and grocery waste. But, whatever the trials of the day, some of these developments bring a certain degree of delight. And they lead to the question: Why can’t it always be like this?
We could have cleaner air. We could have pristine water. We could have wildlife in our yards and more green areas to tromp through. But we’d have to change our priorities — and our policies. We’d have to change the systems that make pollution the cost of doing business. We’d have to make a conscious effort to be stewards of our surroundings rather than mere tenants.
Earth Day 2020 — today is its 50th anniversary — will be celebrated in a different fashion this year than usual. Groups aren’t likely to gather to plant trees and flowers and share a dish. But we hope that people will still spend some time reflecting on our relationship to and influence on the planet.
Before the coronavirus knocked us back on our heels, we’d been noting several positive developments, including increased action on climate change — a problem that could have a more profound effect on us, in the long run, than COVID-19. Coastal cities from Boston to Norfolk to Miami are now trying to figure out how to mitigate the effects of rising seas — and how to pay for doing so. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation to support the goal of the state going completely carbon-free by 2045.
And grassroots groups like the Citizens Climate Lobby are trying to sign Republican and Democratic legislators to their Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a plan that would reduce pollution while maintaining a strong economy.
Unfortunately, challenges remain. The Trump administration has rolled back dozens of environmental rules, including auto emission standards, in the name of economic development — because “the greatest economy in the history of America,” as President Trump has called it, wasn’t enough. More must be sacrificed.
But it’s not too late to change course. If we’ve learned nothing else from COVID-19, we know now that we can change, when we so choose. Just as we’ve adapted our habits to deal with the current cruel reality, we could change our ways to nurture a planet in ways that would benefit us for generations to come.
For more information, go to www.earthday.org/earth-day-2020.
