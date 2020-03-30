Last week during deliberations over the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill that passed on Friday, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley created a stir on Twitter with a controversial tweet:
These are the items included in the stimulus bill:
$75 mill for public television/radio
$25 mil for the Kennedy Center
$75 mil for the Natl Endowment for the Arts
$75 mill for the Natl Endowment for the Humanities
How many more people could have been helped with this money?
Quick as a flash, fellow tweeters reminded her — somewhat abrasively in many cases — that providing support to these institutions will help people — after all, as Ben Davis put it for ArtNet, “People who work for arts organizations are real people with real jobs.”
Not only that, but Americans are benefiting right now from the fruits of the artistic communities’ labors. In many cases, their work is helping Americans stay sane and healthy while sequestered at home.
(They also reminded her that the millions that distress her are less than 1% of the whole package.)
If only she’d asked a resident of the City of Arts and Innovation before tweeting. We know the value of the arts here. As Lawren Desai, the executive director of Aperture Cinema, said in a press release today, “We all know that while confined to our homes, we turn to the arts to pass the time, to relieve stress, to be entertained and to stay connected.” She adds, “And it’s not just intrinsic value, we are a robust economic generator; the nonprofit arts and culture industry contributes over $156 million in total spending each year in Forsyth County.
After heart-wrenching deliberations, our most prominent arts organizations have had to cancel or postpone their current programming, at great cost. They include organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, the Piedmont Opera, the RiverRun International Film Festival and the Piedmont Wind Symphony.
Some less-visible but still consequential activities, like open-mike nights and gallery exhibitions, have also been shut down because of the demands of social distancing.
But creative people are not just sitting around waiting for the shutters to open again.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering online tours of its art collections on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and the Reynolda Revealed phone app.
Aperture Cinema recently hosted an on-demand home-film delivery of the current film “Saint Frances” that inspired online viewing parties. RiverRun is recommending films via its social media platforms.
Artists are still at work, still creating and still reaching out. But more support will be needed to keep them active. “If we fail to provide that support, our community’s future will be profoundly adversely impacted,” Randy Eaddy, the president and CEO of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, told the Journal in an email. “A return to normalcy in the crisis aftermath will be impossible, and our valuable franchise as the ‘City of Arts and Innovation’ will lose credibility or be lost entirely.”
We can’t let that happen.
One day we’ll meet again under a blue sky to listen, to sing, to dance together. In the meantime, as they hone their craft and look for opportunities to share, as they interpret our current experience and memorialize it, our friends in the arts community deserve every bit of support that the rest of our communities’ workers receive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.