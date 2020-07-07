We were glad to learn that the Winston-Salem Dash has worked out a six-month deferment on its regular lease payment to the city for the BT&T … er, Truist Stadium.
With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled, it’s hard to imagine another way the team could have come up with its semi-annual payment of $772,500.
Many were skeptical about the ballpark when the city first contributed to its construction. Municipal investments in ballparks haven’t always worked out.
But ours has been a success and a point of pride for Winston-Salem. During the nine seasons it’s been open, 2.71 million people have attended its home games, according to the Dash’s website. The team’s average home attendance in 2018 was 4,439.
And it has never failed to meet a payment — until now, because of a virus over which it has no control.
It would nice to spend a hot summer evening in the ballpark with a hot dog and beer in hand. Next year, we hope.
The deferment isn’t unique to the ballpark, but will apply to all entities that have city leases. “Everybody was treated the same that owed the city money,” City Council member Robert Clark told the Journal.
The list isn’t very long; the city’s not a mogul. And it’s not like it’s giving multi-millions to Kanye West. The deferments will help local organizations that could use the help.
But in the City of Arts and Innovation, maybe the ballpark can find other ways to generate revenue. The astroturf is probably too delicate for a drive-in movie theater, but how about a sit-on-a-blanket theater? Maybe gym rats currently denied risky entry to their fitness centers could run up and down the stadium stairs, for a fee. The pitcher’s mound might be perfect for a temporary art installation.
All joking aside, not everyone in our city has been able to defer their payments, especially when it comes to paying rent. And despite President Trump’s assurances, the coronavirus isn’t through with us yet. Our lives and our economy are going to be impacted for a long time to come.
On Sunday, Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle made a plea to the public to take social distancing seriously. “Sports are like the reward of a functioning society,” he said. “If there aren’t sports, it’s going to be because people are not wearing masks, because the response to this has been so politicized.”
We’re appreciative of those businesses and organizations that have found safe work-arounds; their resourcefulness is to be admired. But not everyone has the wherewithal to accomplish that. It’s just not feasible.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s moratorium on evictions ended on June 22 and some renters now are facing eviction with no income and no place else to go. Organizations like Winston-Salem Housing Justice Now are trying to help, but they can only do so much.
At the same time, rental-property owners aren’t all fat cats sitting around lighting their cigars with Jacksons. Their buildings are investments and they have mortgage bills and taxes to pay. No one is offering them deferments.
The General Assembly should be acting now to ease this burden. The legislature had the foresight to build an emergency “rainy day” fund of some $3.9 billion, of which it has currently used $1.113 billion on unemployment insurance claims. That leaves more available to help with housing.
If this isn’t the time to use it, there isn’t one.
