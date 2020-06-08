Considering everything happening in the world right now — not to mention our short-attention-span society — we might be forgiven for losing the thread.
But COVID-19 is still very much a threat to our health and our lives — and it’s one that’s not going away. In fact, in some areas of the country, including North Carolina, the number of infected is on the rise.
Twenty-two states reported an increase of 400 or more cases last week, and 14 other states reported new cases in the triple digits.
North Carolina joins the ranks of other states, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida and California, that currently has its highest number of known cases.
Certainly in Forsyth County the numbers have risen. Local health officials confirmed 51 new cases on Sunday, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported yesterday. That brings our total case count to 1,785. Of that number, 23 county residents have died.
These deaths sadden us. But the situation would doubtless have been worse had residents not been taking precautions: wearing face masks in an attempt to prevent further spreading; washing their hands frequently; and trying to maintain social distancing.
So make no mistake: Though some people may feel they’re done with the pandemic, it’s not done with us. And while the danger grows, the federal government is backing away from assisting states and many states continue to reopen, forcing vulnerable residents back into the workplace. It falls on individuals to do what they can to protect themselves and their neighbors.
Legitimate questions have arisen about the effect of current protests on COVID-19 — or vice versa. Many health professionals have spoken out in support of the protests, including hundreds of public health workers who signed an open letter last week expressing their support. After these same health workers pushed for months of societal shutdown, it’s a position that invites accusations of hypocrisy. They wind up appearing as if their medical opinions are driven by ideology. They might have done better to separate their advocacy from their medical statements.
But some health workers have replied that protesting is ultimately a matter of public health, stating that the risk of doing nothing in the face of obvious abuse is worse. One health researcher told Vox, “For people of color and black folks, their cost of not doing something is a lot greater than potentially getting a virus. I could die as a black person in America — literally just living as a black person in America is a risk factor for dying, potentially at the hands of police, and potentially on national TV.”
It’s a hard call, and protesters should understand the risks. But it’s also a situation that reveals deeper problems in our society. People shouldn’t have to risk their safety and their health to end racial discrimination. They shouldn’t have to risk their safety and their health to protest — or to vote.
Fortunately, at least locally, we’ve seen many protesters taking the precaution of wearing face masks and trying to maintain social distancing. In some cities, protesters have been assigned the task of distributing shots of hand sanitizer. Along with all other precautions, that’s a practice worth adopting.
But the likelihood of infection increases with every demonstration. Just as some of today’s increases are being attributed to Memorial Day celebrations and the loosening of restrictions, we may see a sharp rise within the next couple of weeks that will be attributed to protesting.
However it occurs, every North Carolinian deserves access to adequate protection as well as adequate treatment — as well as equal rights.
